Weekend Parting Shot: Easter Idiocy Edition

Good Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well and in reverent observance of Good Friday and Holy Saturday. May you all enjoy a blessed Easter, or as we say in Greek Orthodoxy, Pascha. Christos Anesti!

Here come the Easter Bobbies

When I think of the UK, I feel sensations of dread, knowing how close we are to the various nightmare scenarios unfolding over there. On the other hand, as someone whose DNA is linked directly to that land, I feel sympathy for your average, everyday Brits. At this point, observing the government in action must be a bit like watching the crew of the Titanic rearrange the deck chairs as if it were a skit on “The Benny Hill Show.”

The latest example of jackanapery to come from the country formerly known as Great Britain is an Easter egg hunt. Those are always fun, aren’t they? Who hasn’t smiled warmly as their little one toddled across the grass with their tiny basket, finding eggs and candy while squealing with delight? Oh! The memories!

Well…

According to GB News, the Metropolitan Police is sponsoring a big Easter egg hunt in England this year. You know, the friendly blokes who arrest people for social media posts and praying? Yeah, those guys. Specifically, the officers at a major counter-terrorist hub in London. One might be tempted to think this is a way for the Met to repair its image. God knows it could use it.

Alas, this fun is not for the children. The hunt is being held as a team-building exercise at the Empress State Building, which is home to the unit. It is only open to department members and people in partner agencies.

No kids allowed. I wonder if they all get baskets?

The outlet said that former Met Police detective Peter Bleksley opined to the Daily Mail that an Easter egg hunt for law enforcement was ludicrous and made for bad optics. Yes, that is one way to put it. He added:

While London burns and people don't get an investigation into their burglaries, car theft, the theft of tools from their van, harassment on the Tube, having their phones snatched. No wonder there's a crime wave.

Empress State Building, which houses many departments of @metpoliceuk, including counter-terrorism squads, is holding an Easter egg hunt tomorrow. Not for kids, but for officers and their partners. Meanwhile, crime continues unabated... pic.twitter.com/CQiqGPVJTa — Peter Bleksley (@PeterBleksley) April 16, 2025

In addition to all of that, “asylum seekers” are overrunning the country, and grooming gangs are still at large. But law enforcement officers in the UK get to have an Easter egg hunt and scarf chocolate bunnies. At least the old men who post on Facebook and the praying grandmothers get a day off. Hey Brits, if you want, Trump could let the Canada and Greenland things slide and annex you guys. How would that be for irony? If you’re interested, let me know and I’ll talk to a few people.

Wine recommendation:

Because of all days, Sunday is a great day to celebrate.

This week, I present to you the 2023 Chloe Pinot Noir.

This California Pinot costs anywhere between $13 and $18, depending on your locale. It has a “Very Good” 89 ranking from Wine Enthusiast. Of course, the worst rating Wine Enthusiast has is “Acceptable - Can be employed in casual, less-critical circumstances.” I was not aware there were critical wine circumstances.

At any rate, this is a smooth, dry, and easygoing red with middle-of-the-road acidity and a nice texture. Look for red fruits like cherry, strawberry, and raspberry, with a bit of vanilla, some chocolate, and spices. It has a decent oak accent from the barrels. Some reviewers detect a hint of cola, but my palate is not sophisticated enough to pick that up.

As to pairing? Most people enjoy an Easter ham. In Greek Orthodoxy, the traditional Pascha dish is lamb, and a bottle of this Pinot would complement lamb perfectly.

That's it for me. Have a great weekend and a Happy Easter, and I'll see you next time.

