Yes, Some of Them Are Considering Killing You. A Substack Says So.

Yes, some of them do want to kill you, and they do a fine job of justifying it.

As a recovering Leftist, I admit to fondly recalling the days when we considered ourselves to be the intellectual elite. I liked nothing better than to come home after work, have a couple of fingers of scotch, and watch "The News Hour" on PBS. I loved NPR, was staunchly pro-choice, and even had a subscription to The Nation. Only the outliers were screaming for blood, fire, and terror. And as I recall, many on the Left considered such hotheads to be crazy people, as well. Of course, the outliers are now the insiders and are increasing in numbers and intensity.

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that a young leftist college student named Nicholas Decker posted a piece on his Substack titled "When Must We Kill Them?"

He begins his manifesto thusly:

Evil has come to America. The present administration is engaged in barbarism; it has arbitrarily imprisoned its opponents, revoked the visas of thousands of students, imposed taxes upon us without our consent, and seeks to destroy the institutions which oppose it. Its leader has threatened those who produce unfavorable coverage and suggested that their licenses be revoked. It has deprived us, in many cases, of trial by jury; it has subjected us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and has transported us beyond seas to be imprisoned for pretended offenses. It has scorned the orders of our courts and threatens to alter fundamentally our form of government. It has pardoned its thugs and extorted the lawyers who defended its opponents.

Funny, I remember all that and more taking place under the Biden administration. However, if one is on the Left, oppression, censorship, and even violence, when applied to the acceptable targets, are the hallmarks of change and democracy. Conversely, anything one's opponents do, no matter how small, is an attack on freedom, humanity, the environment, gender-neutral, Palestinians, etc.

Mr. Decker seems to have no problem with people being arrested for the flimsiest of reasons, news outlets being silenced, cities being burned, careers and lives destroyed, and justice being perverted, as long as it is the people he does not like who are on the receiving end of these depredations.

Unsurprisingly, Decker is for open borders. He may be unaware of the predatory behavior of the cartels and gang members, the children who were trafficked for sex, or who simply disappeared. Or he may dismiss those stories as right-wing propaganda or chalk it all up to the collateral damage necessary for securing his chosen form of democracy.

Other excerpts include:

If the present administration chooses this course, then the questions of the day can be settled not with legislation, but with blood and iron. In short, we must decide when we must kill them. None of us wish for war, but if the present administration wishes to destroy the nation I would accept war rather than see it perish. I hope that you would choose the same. And when is that time? Your threshold may differ from mine, but you must have one. If the present administration should cancel elections; if it should engage in fraud in the electoral process; if it should suppress the speech of its opponents, and jail its political adversaries; if it ignores the will of Congress; if it should directly spurn the orders of the court; all these are reasons for revolution. It may be best to stave off and wait for elections to throw out this scourge, but if it should threaten the ability to remove it, we shall have no choice. The future is not certain. It may be that the present administration should flinch, and turn back in face of lighter action. I fondly hope that that may be the case. But if it comes, we must awaken from this ignorant dream. This evil will not pass without blood, sweat, toil, and tears. So harden your hearts, and be prepared to die.

Blood and iron — pretty strong words for a college student. I doubt that Decker understands the gravity of his words, or perhaps he does not care. After all, his is a generation raised on social media during a time in which relationships have become largely transactional and human life has no value. His is a generation that feels perfectly content to destroy a building and then doff their keffiyehs for a soy latte, still trembling in the quasi-sexual afterglow that comes with "protests."

His mentors have glamorized and romanticized violence, so it is entirely likely that Decker and his peers would be content to wreak whatever havoc they see fit and feel no empathy for the fathers, mothers, daughters, and sons whose blood would stain their hands. It took years, but we are now seeing the maturation of a demographic that is easily manipulated and even more easily unleashed to vent chaos. They see themselves as rebels, revolutionaries, and freedom fighters.

Some of this is projection. The Left, for all of its rhetoric, has become increasingly totalitarian in recent years. Naturally, the best way to deflect attention from one's own underhanded dealings is to accuse one's opponents of the very same crimes. Some of this is inflammatory.

It is no secret that progressives view conservatives as inbred, gap-toothed lunatics, sitting in the back of a pickup truck under a Trump flag, clutching an AR-15 while swaying to "God Bless the USA" through a haze of tobacco spit and Southern Comfort. Conservatives are a sub-species, and if they can be provoked to violence, it will provide the necessary Reichstag Fire to justify swift and terrible retribution for the sake of democracy.

On his post on X, Decker claims that he advises preparing for violence "in sorrow." It is a weak and hollow disclaimer. As someone whose daughter and grandchildren's lives were put at risk by the likes of Decker, I do not feel inclined to believe him or take him lightly. And neither should you.

