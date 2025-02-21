Weekend Parting Shot: How Not to CYA

Lincoln Brown | 6:00 PM on February 21, 2025
Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well. I know it's a bit dated, but I hope everyone had a happy Valentine's Day. As I mentioned last week, Mrs. Brown and I were planning on dining at a hot, new, exclusive restaurant. We never got seated. There was a backlog of couples waiting for tables because much of the establishment's kitchen staff had mysteriously disappeared. Go figure. As it turns out, Prosecco goes well with a Valentine's Day pizza.

Kash bail only

As a certain president once said, "They're not exactly sending us their best and brightest." Of course, in some cases, we didn't have the best and brightest to start with. As you all know by now, Kash is King — or at least the head of the FBI. With Hurricane Patel set to make landfall at the J. Edgar Hoover Building in D.C., more than a few people are breaking into a cold sweat, and not just those who vacationed at Club Epstein. People like Peter Strzok, for example:

So let me get this straight... hang on, that post made me laugh so hard I shot my drink out of my nose...

Okay, let's try it again. So let me get this straight: Strzok thinks he's taking a proactive step by deleting his old X/Twitter posts. Sure, he's in the clear because nobody in or connected to the Trump administration has access to X, right?

Not only that, but I am reasonably sure that Patel will have a relatively easy time getting Elon on the horn if need be. 

I'm starting to think that corruption was not the primary problem at the FBI. With this kind of thinking, it's a wonder that legions of agents did not end up on sick leave after shooting themselves in the feet on the target range.

One X user pointed out that the X posts probably are not Strzok's biggest problem. His texts, on the other hand, might make for a stickier wicket.

Strzok got into hot water back in 2018 when his anti-Trump texts with agency official Lisa Page went public. The pair later settled with the DOJ in 2024 for around $2 million over "privacy violations."

American Wire noted:

With Patel now at the helm of the FBI and President Donald Trump back in the White House, speculation soared on X where many were convinced that Strzok wiped his account due to the changes.

 Though it is not yet clear what led to the move by the disgraced former FBI official, X users relished in the idea that Strzok’s words will still come back to haunt him.

You think? Well, give Strzok his moment. I'm sure tracking down his old communications is not a priority for Patel. At least not on the first day. I'm not sure what Strzok is hiding or thinks he's hiding, but it might be smarter for him to get the hell out of DOGE City if he's that worried.

Wine recommendation 

Because if you are going to spend the evening deleting tweets, a nice white wine always makes it easier. This week, I offer you the 2022 B&D Winery Viognier.


This is a nice white wine for someone who does not want the more powerful dryness of a Sauvignon Blanc or a Chenin Blanc but also would like a break from the sweetness and vanilla of a Chardonnay. It is a very soft white that is only medium dry. Despite the floral notes and the presence of peach and a tiny bit of vanilla, there is just enough spice in it to keep it interesting without succumbing to a syrupy flavor. A hint of citrus also adds to the experience. It is right down the middle in terms of acidity. It has a good full body and a decent finish.

Your first inclination may be to pair with pork, fish, or shrimp, and those choices would work. But because this is a more complex white, you might want to give it a shot with a really strong spicy dish of some kind.

That's it for me. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time.

Lincoln Brown

Lincoln Brown is a former talk show host who hosted "The Lincoln Brown Show" in Utah. He is also an ex-wildland firefighter, truck driver, bartender, HazMat responder, and columnist whose work has appeared in Townhall.com and The Hill. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Theological Studies.

