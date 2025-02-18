Dude, Are You Okay? DOGE Uncovers Insane Social Security Data

On Monday, Michelle King, the acting commissioner for the Social Security Administration, stepped down from her role. According to the Associated Press, which, incidentally, the rest of the legacy media uses to copy and paste its news, King joined several other federal officials in leaving their posts, ostensibly over Musk and company having unlawful access to taxpayer information.

In other words, they wanted to git while the gittin' was good. After all, when the excrement collides with the oscillating ventilator, it is going to end up everywhere.

DOGE and Trump do not have many enthusiasts in the swamp. Regarding the appointment of Leland Dudek to the anti-fraud department for Social Security, Former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley, who served as Social Security commissioner under the Biden administration, said to the Washington Post, "At this rate, they will break it. And they will break it fast, and there will be an interruption of benefits. It’s a shame the chilling effect it has to disregard 120 senior executive service people. To pick an acting commissioner that is not in the senior executive service sends a message that professional people should leave that beleaguered public agency.”

Uh-huh. Social Security has been broken for a while; it's just that no one has bothered to call the time of death. And I don't think O'Malley or King are worried about anyone's benefits. The reason they are up in arms is that Elon's team got a look at who has been listed as still alive by the SSA. I must say, if the numbers are true, Americans are an extremely long-living people.

According to the Social Security database, these are the numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE!



Maybe Twilight is real and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ltb06VX98Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

I did a little research, and from what I could find, the oldest living people in the United States top out at around 111 to 117. So, in reality, the list above should end at the 110-119 range. But according to the Social Security database, there are 3,627,007 of these centenarians in the country. Fox News noted that according to the 2020 census, there were 80,000 people aged 100 and up. That is pretty impressive, but it doesn't even come close to three million. The database also shows 121,807 residents ages 160 to 169.

Of course, to really mine the comedy gold out of this, you need to scroll to the very bottom. There, you will find one person in the age bracket of 360 to 369. Let's take an average of 365 years of age. That person would have been born in 1660. After checking various history sites, I found some notable events from that year:

The Great Fire of Constantinople burned 280,000 structures.

Mary Dyer was hanged for defying a law that banned Quakers in the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

Samuel Pepys began keeping his famous diary.

The Long Parliament of England was dissolved.

The English Restoration occurred, and Charles II returned to the throne.

Cuckoo clocks were invented in Germany.

And, apparently, the oldest living American was born. Of course, the U.S. didn't even ratify the constitution until 1788.

The fact that there is even one person in the 360 to 369 age bracket is comical. But if you take the list as a whole and see just how many people had their death field set to false, you get an idea of how far-reaching the incompetence has been. Or maybe even the corruption. It's likely that not all of the undead individuals on that list had checks issued in their name, but one of the chief concerns of people watching the DOGE revelations is not just how much money was spent but how it was spent. Along with that is the concern that money allocated for one thing, no matter how ridiculous, may have gone for something else entirely. I guess it is too much to ask that the Social Security Administration keep track of who is dead and who is alive. After all, these aren't voters they are counting. Maybe.