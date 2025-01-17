The Final Days: Biden Wanders the White House With a Milkshake

As relieved as I am that Trump will take the helm of the nation on Monday, I will watch Joe Biden wander off into the sunset and the sand dunes of Rehoboth Beach with a slight pang of regret.

Hear me out: Joe Biden was a one-man blooper reel. He was a never-ending source of fodder for columnists and humorists and never failed to amaze, baffle, and sometimes even terrify those of us tasked with chronicling and commenting on the last four years. Potential senility aside, were it not for the fact that he is a mean-spirited, corrupt, avaricious, and vindictive old man who felt entitled to his ride in the Oval Office despite driving the nation to the brink of poverty and chaos and the world to the edge of war, I could almost feel sorry for him.

Actually, no, I couldn't.

Nevertheless, as his term stumbles to an end and his biographers begin the process of drafting "Profiles in Confusion," it is clear that Biden is spending his final days in office in much the same way he likely spent most of his term — drifting through the corridors of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, milkshake in hand:

Honestly Biden aimlessly wandering the halls of the White House slurping a milkshake is pretty much how I thought the last 4 years went. It all tracks. https://t.co/zNEtNOUtyf — Brittany (@bccover) January 16, 2025

Notice that he also pauses to admire a photograph of himself and his grandson. One of his handlers reminds him that there are pictures of his dogs and cars on the walls. This might be heartwarming or touching if this were your beloved parent or grandparent. One might be moved by the scene of aides guiding a senior citizen with cognitive issues around a care center, serving them treats, and showing them photographs that evoke treasured memories.

But this is not a visit to the old folks' home. The fact is that anyone with a conscience and even the most basic powers of observation likely knew that such a scenario was probably a regular occurrence at the White House, no matter how hard the Democrats and their co-conspirators in the administration and the legacy media tried to convince the world otherwise.

Everyone knew Joe Biden was not in charge. Everyone knew that Joe Biden was put forward as president for the optics: a kind, old uncle meant to evoke memories of the glory days of the Kennedys and even Bill Clinton. The Democrats were hoping to re-create "The West Wing" in real life. Instead, we got "The Benny Hill Show" without the comedy, as we lurched dangerously close to national and global catastrophes.

It has been said that even if one does not respect the man in the office, one must respect the office. Somehow, the Democrats managed to drain the dignity from both. One could look at the chaos, misery, and near calamity of the last four years and say, "It makes sense since we had a senile, greedy, ambitious man running the country."

But he wasn't running the country. I am willing to bet the scenes we saw in the X post above were business as usual. Biden was a placeholder, a mascot. The Democrats put him in office so as not to "scare the straights." Maybe it was Obama, perhaps it was Soros, maybe it was a consortium of people whose names we will never know. Whoever it was, they were the ones pushing the nation and, by extension, the world to the edge. Biden was pathetic window-dressing. Those people, whoever they were, knew exactly what they were doing the entire time, and given the chance, they will try it again.