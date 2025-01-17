Episode 23: A Conversation With Jarret LeMaster From the Babylon Bee

America is experiencing wildfires, a peaceful transfer of power, and some Senate confirmation hearings that could have doubled as Marx Brothers movies. Don't forget that China is still knocking at the door (probably more than one), and Inauguration Day is still a few days away. So what better time to lighten things up a little?

On this episode of "The Intersection of Faith and Politics," we spend some time with Jarret LeMaster of The Babylon Bee. Yes, that Babylon Bee (like there's another one?). Jarret and I talk about his role in the movie "Homestead," the California fires, Mormon missionaries, Bonhoeffer, worship music, Andrew Tate, Russell Brand, Candace Owens, Pong, drones, Peanut the Squirrel, and Only Fans, among other things.

Would you like to help this podcast? Good, we need it. Check it out on PJ's podcast page, and/or give us a like/follow on Apple or Spotify. Give us five stars and leave a nice review, even if you have to make something up. We promise we'll never tell.

You can also help by becoming a VIP member by clicking here. For the cost of a cup of coffee, a small pizza, or a shot of scotch, you can help us continue to do whatever it is we do around here. Plus, there are sorts of nifty bonuses to joining the ranks of the insiders. And don't forget that with our Inauguration Day sale, you can get 74% off when you use the code POTUS47.