A Planned Parenthood Chapter Has an IRS Complaint, but Don't Hold Your Breath

As a prologue, Pam Bondi should be confirmed simply for sitting through multiple iterations of "January 6!" "Do you think Joe Biden won the 2020 election?" and "Don't weaponize the DOJ." In my opinion, taking questioning from Mazie Hirono should be considered a violation of the Geneva Convention. Forget waterboarding. Ten minutes with that obtuse individual would have suspects confessing to anything.

That said, should Trump's nominees clear the hurdles, and at this point, between Bondi and Hegseth, the Dems are obviously more than eligible for PhDs from Klown Kollege, I'm feeling pretty optimistic. So perhaps as things get underway with Trump 2.0, issues like the following may be swiftly resolved. Maybe.

A Florida Chapter of Planned Parenthood is under scrutiny and might have its tax-exempt status stripped after it came to light that it may have allowed the Harris-Walz campaign to use its offices as a workspace. I know you're shocked and stunned. Planned Parenthood playing footsie with the Harris campaign? How could that be?

The information comes from a complaint filed by the group 40 Days for Life. Speaking with Fox News, the organization's CEO, Shawn Carney, explained the complaint. Carney said that the chapter was giving out flyers that read "Tim Walz Tuesdays" to promote and host events at the PP office. While that is hardly surprising, it is, nevertheless, a violation of the chapter's 501c3 status.

40 Days for Life notes that Planned Parenthood receives $750 million in federal funding, and by all indications, at least one of its chapters used its clout and facilities to aid the Harris campaign. And what do you want to bet the Florida chapter in question is not the only one? Fox also noted:

Last summer, Carney's group filed a separate complaint about Planned Parenthood's mobile abortion bus that was operating a few miles from where the Democratic National Convention was taking place. On day one of the DNC, abortion took center stage. Several speakers spoke at length about it being one of the central issues of the Democratic Party's 2024 platform.

Thus far, Planned Parenthood Florida has declined to comment — another surprise.

There is big money tied up in Planned Parenthood, and much of that is likely tied to the Deep State. So don't hold your breath that the complaint by 40 Days for Life will come to much, at least not in the first 100 days. There are too many bureaucrats and legislators who have Planned Parenthood's back.

And that brings us back to the sordid and childish displays by Democrat senators in the Pete Hegseth and Pam Bondi hearings, which are the two I watched. The reason for the Donkey Kabuki, the repetitive vomiting of the same offal about January 6, the DOJ, and who won the election, the hysterics, and the outrage are not because Democrats are worried about justice, integrity, or even "muh democracy." This is a textbook case of projection.

They were all too happy to see the DOJ weaponized under Merrick Garland. The only time they are worried about integrity in elections is when they lose. They aren't concerned about Bondi accepting the results of the 2020 election. They are furious that Harris lost the 2024 election. They also know that there is a chance, no matter how slight, that they might be unmasked and their cash cows will run dry. Not just their connections to Planned Parenthood but their every abuse of power and privilege might be brought to light. So naturally, they are fighting like cornered rats.

