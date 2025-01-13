Protesters Deface Charles Darwin's Grave

I understand that Charles Darwin has his critics. Some people have taken issue with his theories on a purely scientific basis, while others find the concepts of natural selection and evolution to be antithetical to the Bible. Some people might even say the concepts are heretical. But I would like to think that we can all get together on things like deportment and civility, right?

Well, most of us can, just not members of the environmental community, who seem to think that if they annoy enough people, the world will be drawn to their cause.

Case in point: At 9:30 on Monday morning, two ladies strolled into London's Westminster Abbey. They were not there for services or to bask in the history while enjoying the architecture. No, they were there to engage in the puerile tomfoolery that has long been part and parcel of the environmental movement.

NOW - Attack on Charles Darwin's grave at Westminster Abbey by far-left climate radicals.pic.twitter.com/UzIfliQvFI — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 13, 2025

As you can tell, these are not the usual unkempt, wild-eyed college-aged hooligans. According to Sky News, these two women are 66 and 77 years old. They are members of Just Stop Oil, an activist group dedicated to making everyone hate them by throwing paint on or vandalizing various works of art and other sundry things and places. Last year, two women in their 80s, also members of Just Stop Oil, tried to smash the glass protecting the Magna Carta before gluing themselves to it.

The two women at Westminster used orange spray chalk to scrawl "1.5 is dead" on the naturalist's grave. The phrase references 1.5 degrees Celsius, a global temperature threshold set during the Paris Climate Treaty. The consensus was that staying below that temperature was crucial to keeping the planet out of the climate danger zone. Just Stop Oil reported that one of them was heard saying:

2024 was the hottest year on record. We have passed the 1.5-degree threshold that was supposed to keep us safe. Millions are being displaced, California is on fire, and we have lost three-quarters of all wildlife since the 1970s. Darwin would be turning in his grave to know we are in the midst of the sixth mass extinction. The government's plans will take us to over three degrees of warming. This will destroy everything we love. World leaders must stop burning oil, gas, and coal by 2030.

The duo chose Darwin's grave because they felt that he would have been supportive of their viewpoint. They were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage with what is suspected to be powdered paint.

At this point, the lie has been given to the story that climate change is responsible for the catastrophe in California. Suffice it to say that there is not enough evidence in the world to convince these people that their thinking may be skewed, even in the slightest. But then, I am not entirely sure their motives are completely altruistic.

In the case of younger vandals, it is not merely the exuberance of youth but a nasty strain of self-righteousness that tells them they are allowed to be destructive monsters because they are justified in their cause. Plus, there's the adrenaline rush. But where did they learn this behavior? From people who attack the Magna Carta and spray-paint graves. People who cannot let go of their "glory days." These things are more ego-driven than eco.

Aren't the '60s over yet?