Weekend Parting Shot: It’s a Grand Old … er … Weird New Flag

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers.

I pray this missive finds you well. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know — I haven't written much lately. As it turns out, capitalism, in addition to being the best economic system in the world and a central pillar of American success, is also a helluva lot of work. I am absolutely exhausted from the whining, griping, complaining, moaning, and drama. And that's all from me. The clients, on the other hand, have been great. I'd better pull it together before Mrs. Brown calls me in for my annual employee review. I may need to bring some flowers and a bottle of Prosecco. After all, it never hurts to suck up to the boss.

O say, can you see?

They say (whoever they are) that a picture is worth a thousand words. And even then, there are occasions when words fail you. With that in mind, I wish you luck with the photo below:

Babe wake up. A new alphabet flag just dropped 🥴 pic.twitter.com/RUZpVSnIMg — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) December 12, 2024

Unless this is an epic troll, your eyes are not deceiving you, if you will pardon the expression. That is the new transblind flag. I realize that I run the risk of being labeled an "ist" or a "phobe" of some kind, but I have to ask the question that I am sure is on everyone's mind:

If someone identifies as blind, why do they care what the flag looks like? Theoretically, if they are blind, they are never going to know how many stripes there are or what color they are, right? Right?

Technically, since someone is transblind, that means that they are not actually blind; they just want to be blind and want everyone to treat them like they are blind. That means that in order to make sure that these people do not feel marginalized, we need to fly the transblind flag, which, theoretically, the transblind should not be able to see anyway since we are pretending they are blind. So, let us give the transblind the space they need to salute a flag that they claim they cannot see to affirm the blindness that they do not have. This further illustrates that the country continues to go to hell in a handcart at an increasingly accelerating pace despite the positive headlines you may read.

And that, gentle readers, is yet another reason why I am grateful I am no longer a Leftist. I would go broke buying flags and quickly run out of places to fly them. I guess that is why they created the Progress/Pride flag — to save money if nothing else. Although Ben Shapiro rightly opined that the Progress/Pride flag looks like a cat threw up and then came back to look at its vomit through a kaleidoscope. Unless, of course, the cat identifies as transblind. Then, it isn't looking at anything, you phobe. What's wrong with you?

Wine recommendation

Like I need to give you a reason to drink after that?

This week, I offer you a nice wine for your Christmas party or just drinking around the Christmas tree. May I present the 2021 Gen 5 Cabernet Sauvignon?

This is a nice, robust Cabernet Sauvignon that is well-rounded and satisfying. The wine is aged in French oak barrels, which gives it a mild smoky and tobacco accent with the right amount of spices to keep it interesting. Those accents mix well with the black cherry and plum flavors. It is a strong, bold wine with medium-high tannins that is well-balanced between softness and acidity.

On average, a bottle will run you between $13 and $15, which is a decent price for a wine that does not disappoint.

That's it for me. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time.