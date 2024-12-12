Episode 20: Bashar Out, 'Mary' Panned and a Few Thoughts on the United Healthcare CEO Murder

Lincoln Brown | 7:02 PM on December 12, 2024
Townhall Media

On this week's offering of "The Intersection of Faith and Politics," we welcome back Paula from a two-week hiatus. We spend a few minutes on the fall of Bashar al-Assad. In some ways, Assad's defeat is a boon to world stability. Assad was a brutal dictator, and the collapse of his regime was a setback to Iran and Russia. 

On the other hand, his replacements are dangerous as well, and the new status quo could leave Syrian Christians in a very perilous situation. We also talk about the new movie about Mary from Netflix. As PJ's Robert Spencer pointed out, various factions are up in arms about the fact that a Jewish Israeli woman has been cast in the role of a...Jewish Israeli woman. Go figure. 

This led to a discussion about "Replacement Theology," which has been around longer than many people think and is more dangerous than most people would like to admit. Finally, we delve into the issue of the recent murder of the United Healthcare CEO and why the story is indicative of the nation's moral morass. 

Lincoln Brown

Lincoln Brown is a former talk show host who hosted "The Lincoln Brown Show" in Utah. He is also an ex-wildland firefighter, truck driver, bartender, HazMat responder, and columnist whose work has appeared in Townhall.com and The Hill. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Theological Studies.

