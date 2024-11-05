What Is at Stake Tonight

By the time you read this, I will be neck-deep in Republicans. Granted, I am only 5-feet-and-change so that is not a rare occurrence for me. The Utah GOP is throwing a watch party so we can all either rejoice or throw up in our mouths as one. This will be my second watch party. Since this is the Utah GOP, I'm ruling out any hope of a cash bar. Still, I suspect there will be plenty of Diet Coke and a wide selection of tame hors d'oeuvres that will immediately be set upon by erstwhile young men and women who look for all the world like they are auditioning for an anchor slot on Newsmax. I will try to send in a few dispatches to our election live blog tonight, especially if Mike Lee gives me an interview. He better; I wrote a lot of nice things about the guy when he was a freshman senator.

I've avoided watching the headlines today, although I have checked them now and again. Mostly, I have been trying to avoid setting myself up to be disappointed by the outcome. You see, this is about more than who sits in the Oval Office for the next four years. Much more. I have some close friends who are Democrats. The reason we are still friends is that I chose not to reveal my political position to them and, for that matter, what I do for a living. Although, one woman, with whom I was on friendly terms, did look me up. She now looks at me as if I am a spider that she would love to swat with a rolled-up newspaper. Ah, politics!

I was sitting with Mrs. Brown last night, sampling this week's wine and gathering her thoughts for my Friday review. Thinking back on my old days as a Democrat, I said to her, "Many of us were passionate; some of us were even delusional. But I don't remember the party ever being this evil." I don't think that your average run-of-the-mill Democrat could ever see themselves as evil. And to be fair, many of them are not. But they have sided with a very dangerous group of people. After all, look at what they support.

Boys playing in girl's sports is bad enough, especially considering the potential for injuries. But look at the danger posed to women and girls by such people in places like public restrooms. If you want to take it a step further, the damage done to people like Chloe Cole is incalculable. Filling someone's body with rhetoric and drugs and sexualizing them at an early age is a recipe for disaster. If you want proof, read this. But the medical industry got its cut, and a certain demographic now enjoys the ability to do pretty much whatever it wants under the banner of gender—no matter who may suffer as a result.

There are entire generations of people, young and old, who have forfeited their ability to look beyond the propaganda fed to them. They lap up and regurgitate the party line, unaware of the doom that awaits them around the corner. They remain willfully and even joyfully ignorant of their circumstances. And they also remain oblivious to the fact that they are one wrong move away from being outcasts themselves.

In New York, a man lost his squirrel and raccoon to the authorities. It was an odd story, to be sure. But as strange and sad as it was, the message was clear: no one is too small to be ignored. No one can fly under the radar. A man cannot even go to bed at night safe in the knowledge that his door won't be kicked in and guns pointed at his children's heads, all because of his beliefs.

If illegal alien crime has not impacted your area yet, just be patient. The list of murdered young women is far too long. And while the news muppets may muse that a gang has only taken over a handful of apartment complexes in Aurora, isn't one too many?

Not only does your dollar buy less, but there are fewer places to spend it as one business after another shuts its doors.

The disaster in Afghanistan emboldened our enemies. They have no reason to be wary of the United States, at least not in its current incarnation. But again, there is money to be made in war. And the cost of war is high. Democrats used to understand that.

Our children are being taught to hate and fear one another.

I could go on, but you are familiar with all those things and more by now. You could fill the comment section with things I did not have time to include.

I have a feeling that the Harris-Walz campaign will prevail. I am saying that in part because I have never successfully predicted the outcome of a presidential election, and I am hoping my streak holds. But also because I am putting nothing past these people, some of whom have no idea what they are really supporting. Not that such an excuse holds water. But even if the Democrat Party wins tonight, and the progressives and their media hyenas shriek and howl with glee, the issues above are still worth combatting. They were before the election, and they will be afterward.

Ideally, the columns we write at PJ Media should move you. They should move you to speak out, vote, run for office, or just stand up where you are.