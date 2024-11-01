The Derangement Is Almost Complete: Arizona AG Investigating Trump for 'Death Threats'

The average Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferer on the street seems to have the emotional maturity of a seven-year-old. And that includes the ones who are in their actual seventies. They have been fed so much propaganda from so many sources that I honestly believe that they are incapable of cogent thinking. And I am not saying that to be glib.

However, once we move off the streets and into the halls of government and the mainstream press, it is doubtful that any of them suffer from TDS. They just want to maintain the status quo.

Case in point: NBC News 12 out of Phoenix reports that Democratic AG Kris Mayes is investigating none other than Donald Trump. Because that is what AGs have been doing for a while now, I can see where Mayes may have felt left out. At issue is the comments Trump made during a conversation with Tucker Carlson at an event in Glendale on Thursday night regarding Liz Cheney.

The Post Millennial reports:

"Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, okay? Let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face," Trump said, making an argument about how Cheney does not have to face the same situations as those in war." "You know they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, 'Oh, gee, well let's send, let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.' But she's a stupid person. And I used to have, I'd have meetings with a lot of people, and she always wanted to go to war with people," Trump added.

That was all Cheney needed. On Friday, she emoted on social media:

This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.

And cue the MSM:

NEW: CNN has launched a full scale disinformation campaign to confuse voters just four days before the presidential election.



The network is deceptively editing a comment Trump made during a campaign event in Arizona about Liz Cheney.



During the event, Trump called out the… pic.twitter.com/kvMi3eMJby — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 1, 2024

MEDIA: Trump says he wants to place Liz Cheney in front of a firing squad.



REALITY: Trump is taking about how DC politicians send our kids off to war from comfortable offices while never putting themselves in those war zones. pic.twitter.com/Pa3L6csQov — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 1, 2024

Mayes seized upon the moment, announcing that her office was launching an investigation into Trump to determine if his comments to Carlson constituted a death threat against Cheney. From the NBC affiliate:

"I have already asked my criminal division chief to start looking at that statement, analyzing it for whether it qualifies as a death threat under Arizona's laws," Attorney General Mayes, a first-term Democrat, said during Friday's taping of "Sunday Square Off." "I'm not prepared now to say whether it was or it wasn't, but it is not helpful as we prepare for our election and as we try to make sure that we keep the peace at our polling places and in our state."

CNN knows Trump did not make a death threat. Liz Cheney and Kris Mayes know that. Mayes also knows that the polls in Arizona are not at risk because of Trump's remark. But at this stage in the game, any port in a storm will do for these people.

When I was a much younger man and still suffered from delusions of grandeur, I had a dream. I wanted to work for a national media outlet in Washington, D.C., covering politics. I did not think I would walk into a prime position; I just wanted a slot in a bureau from which one day I might work my way up into the White House Press Room, be a part of the gaggle, and maybe do a few on-air segments now and then. So I sent airchecks, resumes, and writing samples to ABC, NBC, and CBS and even made a run at a few NPR stations. I never heard back, of course, which in retrospect was a blessing.

I never got to be a Washington insider, and I am forever grateful. I think it must be awful to have to continue to compromise yourself to stay in a top media slot or public office, although it is evident that after a certain amount of time, the consciences of the MSM, along with Democratic and even a few GOP politicians become so seared that accountability, dignity, truth, and integrity become meaningless in the fight to maintain their places or climb a few rungs higher. It seems the higher you climb, the more compromised and desperate you become to protect what you have "earned." Or not earned.