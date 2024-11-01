Episode #16: Christian Nationalism and Muslims for Trump

It's the last episode before the Official Day of Reckoning. This is an excellent time to stop and pray and maybe have an antacid or two with a Scotch chaser. Paula and I talked about the upcoming vote and what you are voting for when you cast your ballot.

While the Left has made Donald Trump out to be everything but the Antichrist, the Right has pointed out that the Left favors abortion and transing kids. So have we reached a point where we are no longer choosing between progressive and conservative but between good and evil?

A blogger complains that pastors who don't engage in politics in the pulpit "suffer from spiritual impotence" (his phrase, not ours). That led us to a discussion about Christian nationalism. For the record, neither of us could recall ever meeting a Christian nationalist.

Finally, as the campaign winds down, we spent some time talking about Trump's appearance at a rally in Novi, Mich. He got a warm reception and an endorsement from Muslim leaders who say they are backing him because he will bring an end to foreign wars. Trump has a razor-thin lead in the Wolverine State, so the question is: how much will this endorsement really help?

Oh, and I stole a moment to expound on the virtues of raw milk. Actually, we were talking about the Amish vote. Really. It wasn't a random endorsement at all.

