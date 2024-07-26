Weekend Parting Shot: Mark Cuban's Poll Backfires Spectacularly

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I hope this missive finds you well. My apologies for being absent from these precincts this week. PJ Media is only one source of income for us, and we were making changes to our other business, so the bulk of my time was taken up with other work. It isn't that PJ doesn't pay well; it's just that writing is not particularly lucrative in and of itself. Not everyone gets to be an astronaut when they grow up, and not all writers get to see their bestsellers on display at the airport bookstore. It is what it is.

Advertisement

Our survey says...

For some unfathomable reason, the rich and famous among us seem to believe that the rest of the nation gives a rat's shriveled backside about their opinions. It would make for a fascinating study for any members of academia who still have a shred of integrity.

Personally, I chalk it up to the fact that the celebrity class is so isolated and insulated from real life that they haven't the faintest idea of what actual people are experiencing in the version of America in the wake of the Biden administration — that and the fact that they are surrounded by hangers-on and sycophants whose job it is to tell them how resplendent they are in all their glory.

Whatever the case, Mark Cuban displayed the usual cutting-edge thinking that defines well-heeled progressives by launching a poll on X this week. Undoubtedly, Cuban intended to show how Donald Trump trails Kamala Harris in popularity, charisma, and, specifically, energy.

The results did not verify Mr. Cuban's worldview.

Who is the currently the low energy candidate for President — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 24, 2024

American Wire noted that as of Thursday, Harris still had a commanding lead over Trump in the low-energy department, with 64.9% to Trump's 35.1%

As is frequently the case, X users took the time to express a few thoughts:

Who is the dumbest, lowest IQ billionaire on the planet? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 24, 2024

I'm guessing you have no business talking about low energy, given that your grammar is off. — Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy (parody) (@VivekRammaswamy) July 24, 2024

Advertisement

The post below sums up my point perfectly:

No clearer example of how leftists isolate themselves in their own echo chambers. 400K votes but Mark will be shocked at the results. — Tim (Faith over fear) XRP (@Tim_XRP) July 25, 2024

Adding to the Left's woes, American Wire also reported that MSNBC conducted a focus group this week that consisted solely of female voters. The responses were not what the network expected or hoped for. When asked how Harris compared with Biden in competency and experience, one panelist remarked:

I think she’s worse. She doesn’t even know what’s going on at the border. That’s what she was supposed to be doing and in charge of. I mean, as a school teacher if I did not do what I was supposed to be doing, you better believe my job would be in jeopardy. Well, it isn’t. Not only was her job not in jeopardy, she was just handed a promotion.

Participants were asked if there were any VP candidates who Harris could choose who would make them feel better about voting for her. The replies echoed the general sentiment of the room:

“I would never consider voting for her.” “I would consider RFK Jr. way before voting for her.”

The women were also queried as to when they thought America would see its first female president. The replies were damning.

“When there is a competent one.” “I don’t get a good feel for her.” “I think she’s an idiot.”

"I think she's an idiot." Vox populi, vox Dei. But since the progressives would probably never listen to the voice of God, the voice of the people doesn't stand a snowball's chance.

Advertisement

Wine recommendation

Because we need to raise a glass to everyone willing to point out that the would-be empress-elect has no clothes.

This week's offering is the 2019 Marqués de Cáceres Crianza Rioja.

At the end of the two days of anticipation and panic, Mrs. Brown and I spent Tuesday night decompressing with a bottle of this Rioja with some fruit and cheese mainly because we were too bushed to cook anything.

At around $15 to $18, this Rioja is an excellent choice for those times when you just need to unwind. It leans to the high end on acid and tannins. The flavor features some red fruits, a slight smokiness, a bit of licorice, and even a dash of pepper. But while the different elements are detectable, no flavor overwhelms the others, making this a very satisfying wine.

That's it for me. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time.