Will Biden's Replacement Be Worse?

At some point, someone needs to tell the media to move on after the debate. Biden's diminished mental capacity is only news to the mainstream media. America knew it; the White House, the Senate, and Congress knew it. The only thing that has changed is that the issue is now impossible to avoid.

At the moment, the House is fielding demands for Biden to drop out, and the media vultures have been in free fall. But if we are honest, no one seriously believed that Biden was in charge to begin with. Joe wanted his ride in the Oval Office, and whoever actually made the policy decisions knew he would be a non-threatening cardboard cutout to serve as a stand-in until the country was ready for a true Neo-Marxist ticket.

Biden has always been a placeholder and nothing more. Newsbreak is reporting that Biden has confided to an ally that he realizes that his days may be numbered. The story first appeared in the New York Times, and the White House called the claim absolutely false.

Be that as it may, the policy decisions have been atrocious. At home and abroad, the Biden administration has been a disaster, and I, for one, find it difficult to believe that Biden was responsible for the majority of those decisions.

Yes, Biden is a senile old man who should have stepped down from politics before he announced his candidacy. However, the real issue is not Biden's competency. It is the horrific impact that the Democrat party, sensing that total domination was within striking distance, has had on the nation. Inflation, foreign policy, the border, and a myriad of other fronts reflect it.

The Democrats are not worried about Biden's age and decline because they contend that those problems have hurt the nation. They have no intention of closing the border, reining in spending, or improving the general welfare. They need a better frontman. The philosophy of the progressive movement will remain the same. The Democrats are simply in the market for a more talented shill. While it may not be "Big Gretch" or Kamala Harris, the Democrats will find someone they think can beat Trump.

And it is not just the idea of creating a bright-blue America. Money and power are also at stake. Appearing on Megyn Kelly's podcast, Charlie Kirk said of Nancy Pelosi and her comrades:

I mean, she's actually sharper than Biden and a lot tougher. But there is this very interesting almost deal with the devil that has been done with this group of Democrat power brokers, Bill Clinton, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi previously, Harry Reid, Joe Biden. And they all kind of entered into politics at the same time, the late 70s and early 80s, when they all kind of began to get to DC. And they look at themselves almost as like, that's when we all, we were like the class of 78. And they've all looked out for each other for the last 40 or 50 years during this managed decline of the United States of America. And Megyn, their entire identity and their purpose is in holding on to political power, like holding onto it to the bitter end, that we're not gonna[…]”

One problem complicating the old guard's hold on power is that the new guard wants more than just a symbolic piece of the action. Entities like the Squad enjoy the trappings of power and the accompanying cash, but they also honestly believe that Socialism is a viable option for the rest of the country. The real problem is not an incompetent president. The real problem is the agenda of the party he represents.