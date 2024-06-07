Portland Teachers' Union Indoctrinating Pre-K Through 12th-Grade Students With an Anti-Israel Agenda

Lincoln Brown | 4:05 PM on June 07, 2024
AP Photo/Don Ryan, File

For some time now, Portland, Ore., has been the epicenter and chief exporter of national entropy. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that the Portland teachers' union was recently caught peddling classroom curriculum designed to indoctrinate Pre-K through 12th-grade students into an anti-Israel agenda. It is chilling, but not surprising. 

Advertisement

On his Substack, Christopher Rufo talked extensively about the curriculum, which has understandably earned the ire of Jewish leaders. Rufo notes that the lesson plans are "steeped in radicalism" and focus on decolonization. And the lesson plans are not just for middle or high school students. There are lesson plans designed for students who should be mastering the rudiments of shapes, colors, letters, and numbers. And maybe singing a few songs and having a snack before nap time. Rufo writes:

For prekindergarten kids, the union promotes a workbook from the Palestinian Feminist Collective, which tells the story of a fictional Palestinian boy named Handala. “When I was only ten years old, I had to flee my home in Palestine,” the boy tells readers. “A group of bullies called Zionists wanted our land so they stole it by force and hurt many people.” Students are encouraged to come up with a slogan that they can chant at a protest and complete a maze so that Handala can “get back home to Palestine”—represented as a map of Israel.

Other offerings include slideshows with the phrase "I feel safer when there are no police" and some that discuss the glories of a Palestinian intifada.

Advertisement

Coming from the same demographic that contends that children should be able to change their gender before they can spell their names, this is again unsurprising but still alarming.

If you try to access the main website, "Know Your Rights! Teaching & Organizing for Palestine within Portland Public Schools," you will likely be denied access. I was. However, as of this writing, the lesson plans are still available via Google Docs, and you can access them here.  

The narrative is woven into every aspect of learning, including mathematics. There is also a link to a Palestine-oriented page on the site wokekindergarten.org. This page introduces kids to all of the things they may see, feel, hear, and even taste at a protest. Complete with pictures. For students in the higher grades, there are lessons on colonization and a “zine on queerness, Palestinian liberation, and pinkwashing. Incorporate into lessons on identity, gender, sexuality, zines, and more.” There is even an offering on how to protect biodiversity in "occupied Palestinian territories."

Advertisement

If you spend any amount of time on the Google doc, you will realize that it is there is more at work than left-wing antisemitism. The Portland teachers' union has taken the opportunity to use the conflict in Gaza to advance multiple agendas and is doing so by targeting impressionable young people. 

Lincoln Brown

Lincoln Brown is a former talk show host who hosted "The Lincoln Brown Show" in Utah. He is also an ex-wildland firefighter, truck driver, bartender, HazMat responder, and columnist whose work has appeared in Townhall.com and The Hill. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Theological Studies.

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: ANTI-SEMITISM

Recommended

Joe Biden Ruined Normandy Trip For Thousands Of Young Americans For A Cynical Photo Op Jon Del Arroz
Trouble Brewing in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention Protests Rick Moran
The Two Miss Alabamas and the Outrage Machine Chris Queen
Joe Biden Plagiarized Ronald Reagan's D-Day Speech Matt Margolis
Florida Man Friday: They Took a Long [DELETED] Off a Short Pier Stephen Green
West Coast, Messed Coast™: Did You Hear the One About the Dad, Naked Man, and the Cop? Victoria Taft

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Jeff Charles - Replay
Summer Music List: Surf's Up! Hang Ten With KDJ's Greatest Songs for Your Summer Surf Alohapalooza
Florida Man Friday: They Took a Long [DELETED] Off a Short Pier
Advertisement