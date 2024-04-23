Picking Up the Pieces in 2025

As the old sayings go, you can't put the toothpaste back in the tube or the genie back in the bottle, and you can't unring the bell.

Yesterday, I wrote about some of the latest developments across the globe. While it was not an apology for American adventurism, it was an acknowledgment that the world is a much more dangerous place than three years ago, and our enemies have been emboldened and become more firmly entrenched. Those problems will not go away the day after a Donald Trump victory. They may well come back to bite us in the national posterior.

A strong and secure America may go a long way to making the world safer, but I doubt that China, the various terrorist groups, and the American Left will willingly give up the ground they have been working for so long and have so easily achieved under the failures of the Biden Administration. We shouldn't send piles of cash to Ukraine (let alone Iran) given the state of the nation. But we are in much more dire straits than we were when Biden took office.

Let us say that Trump wins the upcoming election. And in this scenario, by "win," I don't mean just taking the Electoral College. I mean a win by a popular vote and Electoral College of the same proportions as when Reagan defeated Mondale in 1984. I doubt that the Democrats will let that happen in 2024, but let's just say it did. It is not as if the Democrats, their appendant organizations, and our enemies will shrug and say, "Well, that's that, I suppose. We're going to get a drink, and we'll see you in four years."

They have come too far at this point. Yes, they will contest the election and stage protests as the news media, academia, celebrities, and AWFLS keen. But they will be right back at work the next morning. They will find ways to fight Trump tooth and nail.

Columbia University is under heavy scrutiny and pressure right now for allowing itself to degenerate into a zoo and rightly so. But even the arrest of the 150 people was not enough to tell the offspring of the privileged class to turn it down a notch. The New York Post notes that last night, protestors marched on the NYPD headquarters, brandishing road flares. It bore an eerie similarity to the torchlight parades of the Third Reich but without the cadences. Outside agitators have been at work, but they have found eager pupils among the young. That is by design.

Part of the evil genius of Cloward, Piven, and others of their ilk was that they understood that they would likely not see the fruits of their labor. These kinds of people tend to be phenomenally patient. Those college students didn't radicalize themselves. In retrospect, I can see where the left tilled the ground and sowed the seeds back in the '70s when I was in middle school.

The long march through the institutions has been long indeed. It has not just been a matter of talking about history or economics. It has been a multi-pronged approach that has targeted every facet of life.

It has been the seduction of people, particularly young people, with low expectations and cheap entertainment laced with indoctrination. These young people may not have received an education, but they know how to search Google until they find a set of "facts" with which they agree and parrot what they have heard in the classroom. And they enjoy the rush of power and popularity that come with unbridled outrage.

They may call for revolution without the slightest idea of the crimes that Castro or Che committed. They have no idea of the Reign of Terror that followed the French Revolution or of the rise of Napoleon. They tout the virtues of Communism and Socialism but are completely unmindful of the atrocities of Stain, Mao, or Pol Pot. They have never been taught about such things.

They think they cannot live without TikTok and will turn violent over Palestine, but they remain clueless as to the fate of the Uighurs at the hands of the CCP. They may be fine with being antisemitic, but they use the word "Nazi" as everything but an adverb. They have no idea that they are reflections or perhaps inheritors of the Third Reich. They have been too busy dancing, eating pizza, and telling one another how virtuous they are.

The current state of affairs did not occur with the election of Barack Obama or the death of George Floyd. I have been through Payson, Utah, many times. While the revelation that middle schoolers were going on all fours, spraying kids with Febreze and screeching about their pronouns, all in a small Utah town, took me by surprise, it should not have. The stage was set for that a long time ago. And let us not let the GOP off the hook. Too many conservatives have gone to Washington only to discover how lucrative it can be to "go along to get along."

We tend to forget that it was a long march to get here. It's going to be an even longer march to get out.