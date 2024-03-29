"Get Her Outta Here:' Kathy Hochul Told to Leave Slain NYPD Officer's Wake

This week, services were held for 31-year-old Jonathan Diller. Diller was the New York City Police officer gunned down by a criminal named Guy Rivera during a routine traffic stop. Rivera has 21 arrests to his name. Diller left behind a wife and one-year-old son.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul decided to attend Diller's wake. That decision might have been made out of her desire to pay her respects, which most people find dubious, or out of a desire for a photo op, which many consider to be the more realistic scenario. Whatever her reasons were, she did not stay long and was quickly shown the door.

According to a report in the New York Post, Hochul arrived at the Massapequa Funeral Home Thursday afternoon, which was the second day of the viewing. Hochul was there for all of ten minutes before being informed that her presence was not wanted. In fact, someone was overheard saying "Get her outta here." When she left, she was seen having what appeared to be an animated confrontation with a man in a black suit. Hochul's departure was also met with applause from several cops standing outside.

Hochul is one among many New York politicians who have been rightfully feeling the heat for lax laws and progressive policies that have given criminals the run of New York City. Frankly, even if her heart had been in the right place, she should have had the grace to recognize that she would have been persona non grata at the wake. After all, Hochul and people of her ilk have no grasp of responsibility and are unable or unwilling to connect the dots between their policies and societal decay and chaos. They either ignore the consequences of their actions, or they believe that if they just hang in there long enough, the wonders of progressivism will magically right the ship of state. The post notes that even NYC Mayor Eric Adams has "renewed his calls for Albany to address criminal recidivism following the shooting involving two suspects with lengthy criminal records."

Earlier in the week, Sergeants Benevolent Association president Vincent J. Vallelong sent a letter to the members of the New York City Council with a warning that they not attend. He said that they were morally responsible for Diller's death, adding that their presence would be “a stain on the legacy of a true hero who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Joe Biden was in New York yesterday as well. Biden, of course, was getting ready for his star-studded fundraiser gathering of narcissistic power fetishists. After all, it takes quite of bit of cash to try to highlight what few silver linings may exist in this zeppelin wreck of an administration. But Biden did not have time to even drop by Diller's wake. American Wire reported that Karine Jean-Pierre was queried about the issue by the press gaggle abroad Air Force One. Jean Pierre said that the administration's hearts went out to the family and that Biden grieves for them and honors their sacrifice. She could have stopped there, and she probably should have stopped there. But she didn't.

Look, the President has stood with law enforcement his entire career and continues to stand with them as they put their lives on the line for their communities. Under his leadership, we will continue to support police officers and ensure that they have resources they need to continue — to continue to do the work — the all-important that — work that they have to do on behi- — on behalf of the community.

It was probably for the best, as a visit by Biden would have likely been received with less enthusiasm than Hochul's.

Be that as it may, unlike Biden, President Trump made time to attend Diller's wake.

Hochul's presence and Biden's absence illustrate the smug, tone-deaf, and entitled attitude of most of today's Democrats in power. They are enamored of their own reflections in the mirror and their positions. They have no understanding or compassion for the people who must live with their mistakes. They likely even view those people with contempt.