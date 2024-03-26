KJP Hangs Up on Radio Host

When I was in radio, once in a blue moon I would have a famous guest on my show. Sometimes, they were yet-to-be-famous people, such as Ben Shapiro and Steven Crowder, and there were a few famous ones, like Ann Coulter. Believe it or not, I even had the privilege of interviewing luminaries like VodkaPundit. In fact, I still have that recording someplace.

Advertisement

I was nice to every guest (including VodkaPundit). But if I had a big-name celebrity, I tried to mind my p's and q's. Of course, this was back before we had the Biden Administration, which is intent on eating America's liver with a side of fava beans and a nice Chianti. So if I were to host White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on my show, as did Mark Garrison on 99.3 WBT in Charlotte, North Carolina, journalistic integrity would have demanded I take the same line of questioning he did. And that called for querying Jean-Pierre on Biden's mental capacity and high prices at the pump and in the stores. I don't know how Garrison scored her as a guest, and kudos to him and/or his producer. I applaud him for not wasting the opportunity. At that moment, he spoke for all of us:

LISTEN: KJP hangs up on a Charlotte, North Carolina radio host after being asked if Joe Biden has dementia and about high gas prices and high grocery prices. pic.twitter.com/eu69qAQhVH — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) March 26, 2024

She couldn't believe Garrison asked her the question? How could he not ask the question? She was offended? She actually referred to Biden as focused? At this point, somewhere out there, there has to be the "Classic Collection of Biden Blunders" available to download on DVD and Blu-ray. She may be right about him being "historic." This administration will definitely go down in history.

Advertisement

On the economy, she pulled the old stunt of reminding us of Biden's blue-collar roots, the alleged damage done by Trump, and, of course, the war in Ukraine. She didn't even bring her A-game. Not that her A-game would have helped her. Check the prices at your local grocery store and gas pump. Are you better off than you were before Biden took office?

And what is with "Have an amazing, amazing day"? I think we all know what the translation of that sentence is. It's a two-word phrase. As Dashiell Hammett put it in "The Maltese Falcon," “the first a short guttural verb, the second, ‘you.’”

In a few places, you can hear her break down and struggle for a response. I suspect that this was because she was away from her legion of supporters in the press corps and the friendly confines of the White House press room, where she can kick Simon Ateba around.

In other words, she had to deal with real people, asking real questions about real problems. Chances are, she was not expecting Garrison to bring those issues up. That is what happens when you spend your workday in the MSM bubble and not in reality.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Karine Jean-Pierre may deserve a little sympathy. None of the questions Garrison asked were about state secrets. I suspect that even KJP has moments when she looks forward to the day when she no longer has to spin the unspinnable and polish the...uh..unpolishable.