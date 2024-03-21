Students Rejecting Trans Ideology Even As Governments Push It

About two years ago, one of our neighbors posted a request on the community FB page. They wanted someone to make them a wreath. Seasonal decorating is popular here, but this was not a Christmas wreath, Easter wreath, or even a Halloween wreath. June was about a week away, so the poster wanted a Pride wreath to hang on their front door.

They had a picture of the wreath they wanted someone to replicate and gushed that it would be "absolutely perfect" for Pride Month. If you virtue signal that hard, you should be careful that you don't trip a breaker.

Aside from the posturing and the attempt to mark the doorpost with lamb's blood so that the Angel of Inclusion would pass over the house, the post demonstrated that the whole LGBTQ movement was essentially mainstream. Call it LGBTQ Inc. if you prefer. It's hip to be trans, maybe even mandatory.

In case you missed early Thursday morning, Congress a $1.2 trillion spending bill. The Post Millennial reports that $400,000 of that money will go to Briarpatch Youth Services in Wisconsin at the behest of Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.). One of the "youth services" that Briarpatch offers is the provision of chest binders to teens. Before you say, "Man, that's a lot of chest binders," you should also know that the group also provides trans tape, fake breasts, youth packers, and of course, the requisite pride flags, decor, and pronoun pins.

Over in Washington, where nothing should surprise you anymore, a new law mandates teaching LGBTQ history in schools. Via Fox 13 Seattle:

Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law requiring Washington schools to teach LGBTQ history as part of the curriculum. Senate Bill 5462 was introduced in 2023 with the aim of expanding "inclusive learning standards and instructional materials" in the state’s public schools, guided by a framework of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion—popularly referred to as DEI. Education leaders must develop a curriculum including the histories and contributions of LGBTQ figures, as well as the histories of people with various racial, ethnic, and religious backgrounds.

I'm surprised it took them this long.

But the tide is turning, and not just because of parents at school board meetings. Kids are beginning to tire of the endless drone of the twin engines of the trans agenda and sexualization. Spectrum News 1 out of New York notes that on Monday, students at John Jay High School in Wappingers Central School District walked out of class.

The walk-out was in protest of a policy that lets students use the bathroom that is consistent with their identity and not their sex. Senior Shauna Neilan commented, "A bunch of people from our school, John Jay, feel uncomfortable. We want to change that and give them their own spaces to make us more comfortable and them more comfortable.”

While there was a counterprotest, things stayed peaceful. Neilan had circulated a petition about the matter after incidents occurred in school bathrooms targeting a trans student. Superintendent Dwight Bonk said that he was unaware of any problems and noted that the school has bathrooms for both genders and a gender-neutral, single-stall bathroom.

A trans student, Corey Pittore, told the outlet:

I feel as though that we shouldn't be silenced no matter what. We are human, just like everyone else. I, myself, have been struggling with this for so long, and I just feel like we shouldn't be silenced because we're human ourselves. [sic]

Why is it that when it comes to the issues, compromise only flows one way? No one wants to penalize Pittore, but has this person thought about their effect on others?

The interesting picture that is starting to emerge is not that being trans may be in danger of becoming passé. It is that kids seem to be suffering from fatigue. The constant drumbeat of transgenderism in every class, corner, website, coffee shop, school club, bistro, fast food joint, ballpark, clothing store, and pet shop may have just become too much to bear. They may need a break, and they may want to experience normality and a little peace for a change.