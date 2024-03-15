Weekend Parting Shot: Dear Progressives, This is Why We Hate You

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well. I have been a little deleterious in my writing duties, as Mrs. Brown had two disks replaced in her neck last week, and as much as I love you all, her recovery has taken priority over my writing. Now that she is on the mend, I can hopefully return to my usual routine of dispensing wisdom and snark.

Dear progressives, this is why we hate you.

Most of the moaning and groaning sycophants in the MSM will tell you that conservatives hate people of color, LGBTQ people, and immigrants. That is, of course, patently untrue. We don't like crime, big government, people who want to pervert children, and hypocrites. We are fine with people of color and legal immigrants, and an increasing number of conservatives don't care about someone's orientation. We can even look the other way if a man decides he is a woman and wants to hang around Home Depot in an evening gown and heels. Just don't mess with children's growing bodies and minds. Other than that, your life is your own to screw up if you so choose.

What irks us is that you are not content to live your lives as you see fit. You demand that we live our lives as you see fit. Do you want to know the nature of our beef? Do you want to know why so many people back Trump? That's why. If you want to live in a dumpster fire, fine. Just don't make us climb in with you.

Which brings us to Natalie Castillo.

American Wire reports that California transplant Natalie Castillo relocated to a spot in East Nashville, Tenn. Her new home is next to Roy's Meat Service, a butcher shop that has been at its current locale for years. The family's presence in the neighborhood dates back to the 1940s. However, Natalie and her partner have decided that they cannot stand the smell of meat, even though they chose to move next to a butcher shop. In true progressive California fashion, they are suing to force Roy's to close. A GoFundMe page has been started for Roy's defense, which reads in part:

On June 17, 2021, Roy Meat Service’s new neighbor expressed belief that RMS is a “nuisance,” with the smell of meat cooking. What seems like a very frivolous thing has now become a legal battle. There has been 46 complaints filed against RMS to city and State agencies about the property, and to Metro Codes regarding 605 South 19th Street, the address of Roy Meat Service. The complaints include “concerns” about the establishment’s fencing, lightning, “junk” on the store’s property, and even the store front’s sign. To date, Jeff has spent more than $20,000 on costs of excessive renovations based on the complaints, and legal fees to cover representation in the pending lawsuit. This has been a nightmare for Jeff and Christie. The lawsuit against RMS has not only become a financial burden to the Roy family, but has inflicted extreme emotional distress.

Fortunately, the community has not taken this attack lying down. American Wire noted:

“I think it’s very unfair to them to have to do that. You know they’ve had this business. They do things for the community and for people to just come in and put them through that is just wrong,” Janice McCormick, a longtime customer, told WZTV. “I’m a small business owner myself, so my heart’s out for them. I mean that’s probably a lot of stress, emotional and financial, so I fully support them and what they’re doing,” Laura Lemon said.

Robby Starbuck summed it up nicely on X:

Hey Natalie Castillo, If your narcissistic lawsuit is any indication then you and your woke partner are reading this.



Some great people have moved to TN in recent years. You are not one of them. You left CA but what made CA fail LIVES IN YOU. It’s an ideology and we don’t want… — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 13, 2024

What is Natalie doing in Tennessee? Well, the policies and people she voted for and championed have turned her state into an over-priced sewer lagoon. Crime is everywhere, and one cannot walk down the street without tripping over human feces or drugged-out humans.

Nothing is priced within reach, and even fast-food joints are closing up shop. You can't get a taco, cheeseburger, can of creamed corn, or a box of drywall screws in California without getting overcharged, overtaxed, and possibly putting your life in danger. To steal a quote from Barack Obama, people like her DID build that. Just because these approaches to government and life did not work in California, they have to work in Tennessee, right?

Wrong. New York, Illinois, Oregon, Washington, and California have become smoking craters on the map of America. If those policies had worked, Natalie would still be in California.

BTW: If you are interested in contributing to Roy's defense, the GoFundMe page is here. Tell them Natalie sent you.

Wine recommendation

I don't know about you, but I am going to see if Roy's delivers. And you need red wine to go red meat. And speaking of red wine, I managed to find this very nice 2021 Hob Nob Pinot Noir for the very reasonable price of $13.

This red has a slightly aggressive and fruity/floral bouquet. It started a little strong with a very mellow finish and a bit of spice. Look for some chocolate and a smattering of vanilla in the taste. Depending on your bottle, you might taste some of the alcohol. It runs little on the high side of the acids and tannins, but it is not exceedingly dry.

The great thing about this Pinot is that it will pair well with the usual red suspects, but it is versatile enough to go with any number of dishes. Since our house has been doubling as an ICU this week, the neighbors have been kind enough to bring over dinner. The Hob Nob Pinot Noir ended up being a nice compliment to homemade chicken enchiladas and chocolate chip cookies. Of course, you have to look pretty long and hard to find anything that doesn't pair well with homemade chocolate chip cookies. So there's that.

That's it for me. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time.