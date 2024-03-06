House Passes Spending Package To Keep the Government Open With $13 Billion in Earmarks

Well, thank God. The House of Representatives passed a spending package on Wednesday that will keep the government open. Wow, that was a nail-biter. Aside from government employees and the people at WaPo, CNN, MSNBC, and that guy in his mother's basement who spends all day trolling comment sections, Americans could not care less. Some might even feel a bit let down. A non-functioning American government is superior to a functioning American government only in that it costs less and its ability to inflict harm on taxpayers is somewhat curtailed. Think of it as being beaten with a whiffle bat, as opposed to a Louisville Slugger.

But the Gods of Chaos were eager to make certain that the Hallowed Halls of Dysfunction were not shuttered and the Great American Money Pit stayed open for business. And you can thank the House GOP. After all, the Republicans control the House, and so they get to shoulder the RINOs' share of the blame. And so we were blessed with Porkulous 2.0. Or, maybe 12.0 at this point. Who's counting? No, I mean, have you seen the national debt? Literally, who's counting? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?

Thanks, Republicans! We hate it!

Just the News noted that Grandson of Porkulous clocks in at 1,050 pages and, along with the $13 billion in earmarks (that is billion with a "B"), contains six appropriation bills.

We're not even using Monopoly money anymore, are we? Somebody at the Department of the Treasury is just drawing dollar signs on Post-It notes and hoping no one notices. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie referred to Senator Lindsey Graham when he posted on X:

One Republican Senator gets 8 earmarks in the omnibus today.



No one voted to add these and no one gets to vote to take these out.



We have gone backwards 14 years, to before the 2010 Tea Party wave.



The swamp is back to buying Republican votes for the omnibus with earmarks. pic.twitter.com/DTUOg2UTPv — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 6, 2024

Senator Rick Scott:

.@SenSchumer’s MASSIVE spending package is packed with 6,600+ earmarks totaling $12.7 BILLION DOLLARS.



Skyrocketing inflation. Massive debt. But Washington keeps spending your money on stupid pet projects. NO MORE EARMARKS. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 6, 2024

Rand Paul showed restraint when he called the matter "disappointing."

It's disappointing that Republicans are going along with Democrats on this spending bill. They're going along with hundreds of earmarks. This is a real step backwards, and I will oppose it with every fiber of my being. pic.twitter.com/VOJLVce8yK — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) March 6, 2024

Senator Mike Lee, who has been riding the bell on wasteful spending, along with a plethora of other problems, commented:

There are over 6,000 earmarks in the bill, costing taxpayers a total of $12.7 billion.



There is no way any mortal could actually vet all of the earmarks in the 48-hour time period they’ve given us so far.



These highlights are just the tip of the iceberg.



Heads must roll. https://t.co/bqtgtxPVPm — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 6, 2024

He also commented, "Earmarks are the corrupt currency of Congress. No self-respecting Republican should touch them."

There was one bright spot, namely Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman. He had requested $1 million in earmarks for an LGBTQ community center in Philadelphia. He asked that the request be pulled after he learned that the center would have a room for people to try out sexual fetishes. So score one for the conservative side. From John Fettertman, no less.

Grandson of Porkulous now moves to the Senate, through which it is certain to sail.