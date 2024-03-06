House Passes Spending Package To Keep the Government Open With $13 Billion in Earmarks

Lincoln Brown | 5:30 PM on March 06, 2024
Petr David Josek

Well, thank God. The House of Representatives passed a spending package on Wednesday that will keep the government open. Wow, that was a nail-biter. Aside from government employees and the people at WaPo, CNN, MSNBC, and that guy in his mother's basement who spends all day trolling comment sections, Americans could not care less. Some might even feel a bit let down. A non-functioning American government is superior to a functioning American government only in that it costs less and its ability to inflict harm on taxpayers is somewhat curtailed. Think of it as being beaten with a whiffle bat, as opposed to a Louisville Slugger. 

But the Gods of Chaos were eager to make certain that the Hallowed Halls of Dysfunction were not shuttered and the Great American Money Pit stayed open for business. And you can thank the House GOP. After all, the Republicans control the House, and so they get to shoulder the RINOs' share of the blame. And so we were blessed with Porkulous 2.0. Or, maybe 12.0 at this point. Who's counting? No, I mean, have you seen the national debt? Literally, who's counting? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?

Thanks, Republicans! We hate it!

Just the News noted that Grandson of Porkulous clocks in at 1,050 pages and, along with the $13 billion in earmarks (that is billion with a "B"), contains six appropriation bills.

We're not even using Monopoly money anymore, are we? Somebody at the Department of the Treasury is just drawing dollar signs on Post-It notes and hoping no one notices. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie referred to Senator Lindsey Graham when he posted on X:

Senator Rick Scott:

Rand Paul showed restraint when he called the matter "disappointing."

Senator Mike Lee, who has been riding the bell on wasteful spending, along with a plethora of other problems, commented:

He also commented, "Earmarks are the corrupt currency of Congress. No self-respecting Republican should touch them."

There was one bright spot, namely Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman. He had requested $1 million in earmarks for an LGBTQ community center in Philadelphia. He asked that the request be pulled after he learned that the center would have a room for people to try out sexual fetishes. So score one for the conservative side. From John Fettertman, no less. 

Grandson of Porkulous now moves to the Senate, through which it is certain to sail.

Lincoln Brown

Lincoln Brown is a former talk show host who hosted "The Lincoln Brown Show" in Utah. He is also an ex-wildland firefighter, truck driver, bartender, HazMat responder, and columnist whose work has appeared in Townhall.com and The Hill. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Theological Studies.

