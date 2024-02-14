Rachel Dolezal Is Out of Work. Again.

It's been a while since we've had an OnlyFans story on these pages. Not that anyone asked for one, but sometimes fate leaves a writer no choice. And when I saw that Rachel Dolezal had been fired from her job as an elementary school teacher because she has an OnlyFans page, I knew fate had stepped in.

If you do a search for Rachel Dolezal on the web, which in this instance, I was forced to do, you will find some interesting things. The snapshot of her Wikipedia page in the search referred to her as an American Civil Rights activist. An NPR story from 2015 was titled, "Making Sense of Rachel Dolezal, the Alleged White Woman Who Passed for Black."

"Alleged" white woman? I thought the problem was she was a white woman who was allegedly black. If memory serves, that is how she lost her gig at the Spokane NAACP and as an "Africana Studies" professor.

Am I missing something here? I'm pretty sure I'm not.

But this is America, and in America, where a little white girl can grow up to be a black woman in the NAACP, one can be anything! This includes changing one's name and getting a new job. So Rachel Dolezal changed her name to Nkechi Diallo and was lately employed as an elementary teacher at the Catalina Foothills School District in Arizona. I say lately because, as with the NAACP and the Africana Studies jobs, Ms. Diallo has been invited to seek employment elsewhere. This was due to her other gig, which involved appearing on OnlyFans. KVOA Tucson reports that Dolezal/Diallo was given the gate because the district got wind of her social media posts that linked to her OnlyFans page.

In case you were wondering, the New York Post noted that after leaving academia under a cloud of whiteness, Dolezal/Diallo applied for multiple jobs, such as a casino worker and a housekeeper at a hotel. She also reportedly sold lollipops, gender spectrum dolls, and a sculpture of an electric chair. Okay. When none of those career moves panned out, she turned to OnlyFans in 2021, offering foot pics and fitness tips.

I'll give you a minute.

I'm sure that when a foot fetishist visits such pages, the first thing on their mind is how to get stronger abs. Well, maybe the second thing. Possibly third.

At any rate, once the school district knew that the game was afoot, if you'll pardon the expression, Dolezal/Diallo was out the door. In an email to KVOA, a district official said that the “posts are contrary to our district's 'Use of Social Media by District Employees' policy and our staff ethics policy." Yes, I'll bet they are. The station said it was unclear if Dolezal/Diallo shared some of her explicit content on other platforms herself or if someone else did. And so far, mum has been the word on who was looking at that content before deciding to blow the whistle. But it is safe to say that if one is on OnlyFans, one's photos and videos will not stay private for long. It's a bit of an assumed risk.

I have no doubt that Dolezal/Diallo will land on her *ahem* feet. After all, this isn't the first time an educator has been caught in this kind of thing, and they usually say that they make more cash with OnlyFans than their day jobs.

Dolezal/Diallo had every right to restart her life as an elementary school teacher. People deserve second chances. But she also aspired to be, in addition to black, a porn star. And OnlyFans and elementary schools do not mix. And in a world where men think they can be women, women think they can be men, and random people think they can be birds, armadillos, or sea cucumbers, Dolezal/Diallo's story is hardly surprising.