Border Battle: Cruz Calls for McConnell to Step Down, Trump Super PAC Releases New Ad

Well, at least one civil war has sprung up over the border. And it isn't in Texas. With the non-secure border bill dead in the water, unrest has gripped the GOP side of the Senate. It got downright ugly on Monday. By all reports, hands were not thrown but a screaming match ensued last night behind closed doors. American Wire reports that Fox News Capitol Hill correspondent Aishah Hasni told Dana Perino:

Senate Republicans met last night in a closed-door meeting which got so heated, Dana, at times that myself and other reporters could actually hear screaming coming from inside the room. When leader Mitch McConnell emerged from the room, he told me that he had a great discussion and that the conference will keep on talking.

McConnell has yet to figure out that the days of "go along to get along" have faded into the sunset. The credits have rolled, and we even got to the part where the filmmakers mentioned the key grip and thanked the District of Columbia for its cooperation in making this farce.

In the wake of the latest drama, Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) are calling for McConnell to take his curtain call and take up mushroom hunting in Kentucky, or maybe he could call bingo numbers at The Villages.

"Sen. Cruz is not a fan." And that, ladies and gentlemen, seems to be the best McConnell can muster. You can see Fox's full video below:

I knew Lee during his campaign and early days in the Senate, and the man does his homework. He posted this on X on Monday to show just how awful this bill is:

Here are a “dirty dozen” of disasters I’ve found in this terrible border bill… and this is just the beginning.



🔗https://t.co/SYTsErlOFy pic.twitter.com/NhCrN8oh0y — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) February 5, 2024

Cruz, Lee, and every GOP Senate member who took McConnell to the figurative woodshed have a point.

Even a casual glance at Lee's post shows that this hands Biden and his cronies everything they want while allowing McConnell and whoever may be left in his camp to pretend that they struck some sort of deal for the nation and bipartisanship. Or something. It certainly isn't border security.

In addition to being a Christmas gift to Biden and the Democrats, this bill seems to have been designed to give Biden that "power" for which he had been yammering so he could do something about the border. According to Lee, among other things, the bill would codify catch and release, fund sanctuary cities, and help NGOs relocate illegals, not to mention the charming clause that would allow Biden to reopen the border anytime he feels it would serve the national interest and suspend border emergency authority for up to 45 days.

Then there is the codicil that would create a pathway to citizenship for approximately 60,000 Afghan citizens who have not been properly vetted and ended up in the country following Biden's horrific withdrawal from that country. And as the post says, that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Meanwhile, over at a Trump Super Pac:

MUST WATCH NEW AD FROM TRUMP’S SUPER PAC @MAGAIncWarRoom:



Biden’s border policy is a middle finger to the American people.



pic.twitter.com/V1D4QFITwg — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) February 6, 2024

Never-Trumpers can say what they will. The problem of illegal immigration has become an ugly reality for many Americans, and this ad speaks to it. Biden, Mayorkas, and the Democrats are working on Plan B as I write this. And McConnell is fiddling as Rome burns.