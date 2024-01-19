Weekend Parting Shot: Kid Violates the Third Commandment (Sort of) and Animal Abuse at Colony Ridge

Happy Friday, gentle readers,

I hope you have a restful and enjoyable weekend planned. I'm thinking of hitting the slopes, but I'm afraid someone will see my skis and accuse me of attending Davos. A man has to look out for his reputation, you know. If that happens, I can always pull over and show them that I don't have any briefcases full of cash, bug snack packs, or Swiss hookers in the car. That should get me off the hook.

All he needed was a golden calf.

A Mississippi mom is miffed because her first grader brought home a disciplinary notice from school. It would seem that little Jaxxon, Braxton, Ichabod, or whoever landed himself in some hot water. According to Fox News, the lad was cleaning up the Legos he had been playing with during recess. He dropped an armload of them and said, "Jesus Christ."

This earned young Brenton, Billabong, Bosun, or whoever the note to take home to Mom. He also had a conversation with the teacher who requested the tête-à-tête with Mom. Mom was mortified, as one should be. But she was not upset for the reason you might expect. She instead posted the following to Facebook, "Please pray for the schools. My son got this from school for saying Jesus Christ." Reactions to her post included:

This is so sad what is this world coming to. They need Jesus at that school. We must continue to pray for our children. They would have to show me a policy where ‘Jesus Christ’ is deemed as unacceptable language.

The mother told Fox that she thought it would be possible for a student to be disciplined for using the name of Jesus Christ disrespectfully, but she also thought that a student would never get in trouble simply for saying "Jesus Christ." She added that other schools in the district have Christian fellowships.

Let's just pause the tape here for a moment. This is not a case of someone taking God out of the schools. It has nothing to do with other schools having Christian fellowships. Little Jayysohn, Basin, Frodo, or whoever said something uncouth and uncalled for, and the teacher thought Mom should know. The teacher did not discipline the boy for reciting Bible verses, leading a prayer, or telling other students the Good News. He said something he should not have.

Technically, the boy did not violate the Third Commandment. The injunction against taking the Lord's name in vain applies to people who invoke God's name for personal gain or sinful purposes. It is co-opting the name of the Lord for nefarious reasons. It brings dishonor and dishonesty to the name of God.

One could argue that prosperity preachers and other hypocritical religious leaders violate the Third Commandment regularly. The kid said something irreverent and obnoxious. But he did not violate the commandment. More to the point, we are talking about a seven-year-old first grader. He had to have learned that someplace. Right, Mom?

Sounds like somebody needs Jesus.

By now, you may have heard of the latest news out of Colony Ridge, Texas. Colony Ridge is an enclave made up primarily of illegal immigrants located 35 miles south of Houston. In addition to reports of incidents of cartel activity, crime, random gunfire, and garbage piling up, people have located a large number of abused and abandoned dogs wandering the area. The New York Post and The Daily Wire both covered the story. I will warn you that neither piece is easy to read, and the pictures are heartbreaking.

The post reported that people have seen dogs with machete and bullet wounds, and dogs that have been burned hanged, or discovered wandering around the squalor, exhausted, abused, and emaciated. There are approximately 1,000 abused and neglected animals that need to be rescued.

On one hand, this is partly the result of unrestrained immigration. Nestled among the teeming masses yearning to breathe free are people who are thoughtless, callous, and cruel. As John Rourke, founder of the Great American Cleanup, noted in the post above, "You bring in the third world, and you become the third world.” One cannot, for the sake of open borders or social credit, pass off cruelty and sadism with the excuse that different people have different values and customs.

Furthermore, people who abuse animals, no matter their race, nationality, or heritage, usually have no trouble victimizing other people. Our pets rely upon us for more than food and shelter. They depend on us for love, attention, and protection. Personally, I don't care what anyone says. One cannot look into the eyes of a cat or dog and not see a soul in there.

If you're anything like me, stories like this make you want to put your fist through a wall or the offender's solar plexus or jaw. But Rourke is not merely talking about the problem. He and like-minded people are doing something about it. Rourke and his company, Blue Line Moving, have partnered with Big Dog Ranch Rescue to pull as many animals as possible out of this living hell and transport them to Florida for rehabilitation and eventual adoption.

I am sure these folks will take any help they can get.

Wine recommendation

Because you need to do some good with your glass.

Over Christmas, Mrs. Brown and I were gifted with two bottles of wine. I present to you the 2021 Chester Pinot Noir.

Simply put, this is a good Central Valley Pinot from Russian River Vineyards. It is a nice, easy, drinkable red that paired well with the spaghetti I made the other night. It is very smooth and almost a little velvety. It is not overly dry and a little mild. It is entertaining but not overbearing and overall, just a nice, quality red. It has a unique bouquet that I could not place, which makes it a little intriguing. Nothing dramatic or spicy, but as I mentioned, it would go well with a pasta dish with a good, strong marinara sauce. All in all, a satisfying wine.

The name Chester comes from a rescue dog that the winemaker got off the streets of Baltimore City. Russian Rover said Chester loved "greeting guests, giving tours, and napping under the coastal redwoods." And who wouldn't? A portion of the proceeds from every bottle goes to support animal rescue. It runs around $18 a bottle. The company also offers a Chester Sauvignon Blanc, which I am saving for next week's review.

That's it for me. Have a good weekend, and if you can spare it, throw some bucks Rourke's way.