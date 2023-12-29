Weekend Parting Shot: The Disintegration of the American Mind

[Editors: I scheduled this to publish tomorrow at 9:00]





Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

Normally, my weekends are reserved for relaxation and worship. I had hoped now that winter was upon us, my weekend chores would abate. Unfortunately, the toilet in my bathroom is malfunctioning. The mechanism that closes the tank after flushing no longer works. And yes, I am well aware of the technical name for the apparatus that is broken. Go ahead and get it out of your systems. I'll wait. And no, I won't be drinking Bud Light while I am working.

Social Media Delenda Est

I've always been suspicious of social media. I had a Twitter account back when I was in radio. And during my brief foray into television, I was forced to get Facebook and Twitter accounts. All of them are now defunct, and I think I had maybe four followers. We use social media for the business, but beyond that, I stay away from the digital crack.

Others cannot say the same. There has been no research of which I am aware, but there has to be a correlation between the use of social media and an overall decline in global IQ. Two recent stories from The New York Post seem to bear this out.

TikTok users got a bit of a start recently. They discovered that when they tried to view the hours and hours of video crap, the app required them to enter their iPhone password. And everyone was at a loss as to why TikTok would need that information. Why? WHY? Why do you think, you digital zombies? TikTok has been revealed time and time again to be nothing more than a CCP spy app dressed up to appeal to teenagers and adults in need of a life. TikTok wanted iPhone passwords because that is yet another way to access someone's data. The Post queried TikTok, which said in a statement:

The iOS passcode prompt was a bug resulting from an update we’ve begun to introduce in the U.S. in partnership with our U.S. security partner. This issue impacted a small number of people, we’ve resolved it, and people won’t see the prompt going forward. The passcode is used by the iOS operating system to help verify user identity. Neither TikTok nor our U.S. security partner were able to collect or access people’s iOS passcodes.

If you believe that line or if you actually entered your iPhone password to access TikTok, of all things, give me a call. I have some great time-share deals I would like to tell you about.

Oh, but it gets worse. At least some Instagram users have fallen for one of the most bald-faced, blatant ID theft attempts of all time. The latest Instagram craze is the "Get to Know Me" trend. To participate, a user simply discloses their height, birthdate, age, tattoos and piercings, phobias, and things such as their favorite artists, places, foods, and drinks. In short, users willingly provide many of the answers to the security questions on websites for banking, credit cards, and the like. Why not just hand over your social security number, mother's maiden name, and the information on your banking and credit cards? Don't forget a comprehensive list of passwords.

A cybersecurity expert named Eliana Shiloh took to TikTok (of course) to warn Instagram users to delete their "Get to Know Me" posts. Some expert. She, of all people, should know that the internet doesn't work that way. Once it's out there, it's out there. And since chances are good that this trend was designed by hackers, deleting your post is a bit like slamming the barn door shut as you watch the horse's posterior disappear over the hill. Of course, anyone who participated in this trend can still see a horse's posterior in the mirror.

Wine Recommendation: Because if nothing else, we can at least toast the end of Western Civilization.

I decided to try a new wine to go with Christmas dinner this year. Okay, the truth is that I was in a hurry, and I grabbed the first bottle of red that I had never seen before. I would like to say that I was not disappointed. And I wasn't. But I also was not impressed, either. However, every palate is different, and if you want to take a shot with the 2020 Cono Sur Cabernet/Carmenere/Syrah blend, be my guest.

Photo credit: Lincoln Brown

This wine is made with organically grown grapes. And to be honest, there is nothing wrong with that. While ours is a conservative household, we like organic products simply because they are better for the body. But if you look down at the back wheel of the bicycle on the label, you will see the word "vegan." Okay, I give. What the hell is a vegan wine? I've been doing this feature for almost a year, and this is the first time I have encountered a vegan wine. Vegan, as opposed to a wine made with meat or meat byproducts? Maybe there should be another label that reads, "No animals were harmed in the making of this wine." Or could it be one of the final frontiers in asserting eco-consciousness? Is there an unspoken agreement that this wine can't ever be paired with meat? Or is it just a marketing ploy? Did someone think a consumer might take a break from their bong and say, "Oh wow, vegan wine! Finally!"

All that aside, this bottle was okay. It was not objectionable. As in, I didn't hate it. You'll find some plum, blackberries, and a tad of vanilla in it with a little bit of an oak taste and just a hint of coffee. It is balanced. It was almost too balanced. It finished rather flat. I was somewhat disappointed, seeing as how this wine is from an Argentinian vineyard. It is...inoffensive. Maybe it is a "me" thing, but I like my wines with a bit of personality. Of course, being organic and vegan, this wine is probably aimed at a different demographic than mine. So there's that. You could pair it with pork or maybe a really spicy chili. But should I ever find myself with another bottle, I'll use it for cooking.

It is cheap. I'll give it that much. Expect to pay around $11 for a bottle. If nothing else, you'll know your bottle of vegan wine helped save the planet.

That's it for me. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time.



