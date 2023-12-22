It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Satan

When Michael Cassidy knocked the Baphomet's block off at the Iowa State Capitol last week, I expected two things to follow. One was an outcry against dangerous, violent Christians bent on establishing a theocratic fascist state. The second was imitators. I suspect that Cassidy was giving the Satanists exactly what they wanted. In fact, according to Fox News, they followed up the incident with the following social media post:

We ask that for safety, visitors travel together and use the 7 Tenets as a reminder for empathy, in the knowledge that justice is being pursued the correct way, through legal means. Happy Holidays! Hail Satan! (sic)

The Satanists, of course, claim that they do not believe in any higher power, divine or diabolical. I suspect that in their own minds, they are, to a certain degree, engaging in performative art. They want Christians and conservatives to recoil and protest in order to demonstrate just how unreasonable those people are supposed to be. Whatever one may think of Cassidy's actions, he gave the Satanists what they wanted, whether they would admit it or not. One gets the impression that Satanists get a particular thrill out of stirring the proverbial pot.

Not be outdone, someone erected a Satanic statue outside of the Michigan Capitol. Well, "statue" may be a tad generous. The thing looks more like a poor and hastily constructed piñata. But someone thought they were being clever and making a stand for free thought, democracy, or whatever. In terms of blasphemous idolatry, somebody pretty much just phoned it in. It looks like someone wired some sticks together, bought a fake skull on Amazon, and hoped somebody would find it offensive. Also, not to be outdone, Democrat staffer Samanthan Skorka decided to post a cute picture of herself with the discount Satanic piñata on X:

The Satanic Temple of Michigan put up a Satan statue in front of the Michigan Capitol.



Michigan Democrat staffer Samantha Skorka @skorkasammi posed with it and praised it calling it “s*xy” before quickly deleting her tweet. The internet is forever!



.@MIHouseDems support Satan! pic.twitter.com/xiTN0hD1eu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 21, 2023

The Post Millennial notes that Skorka has a history of voicing anti-Christian views on social media. It added that seven Republican legislators demanded that the...thing (sorry, it doesn't qualify as a statue) be removed after seeing Skorka's post. The lawmakers' letter read in part:

As elected representatives of our respective districts, we are entrusted with upholding the values and principles our nation was built upon. Therefore, we strongly urge the Capitol Commission to consider the implications of having such a statue on the Capitol grounds and to take decisive action in its removal. Our firm belief is that removing this statue will resonate with the principles of good and morality that our country cherishes.

Skorka deleted the post, adding, "Well clearly you can't make a joke on the internet anymore." (sic) Had this been Skorka's only such post, she might have had a point. However, given her history on social media, one may assume that the post of her almost smooching the "statue" was only partly in jest. It is fashionable to say or do something one knows will be found objectionable and then claim that one was "only joking." The Left has been doing it for years. But once the thing has been done or said, it's already out there, and the person's point has already been made. The "just joking" clause is added to mock the very reactions the person hoped to evoke.

Meanwhile, Leftists have no compunctions about attacking statues, memorials, or artwork that they deem objectionable. The latest example is the vandalization of the Lincoln Memorial in D.C. National Park Service employees discovered that the memorial had been hit with red paint and "Free Gaza" graffiti. Such tantrums, if not justified, go largely ignored. Cassidy turned himself in. How many on the Left who have engaged in destructive behavior have even been caught?

Double standards aside, I doubt that Cassidy did much good other than to give some folks a moment of catharsis and to play into the hands of the Leftists and Satanists. But given the substantive changes in the social, cultural, and economic fabric, particularly in the last three years, one thing is clear. The Left is engaged in wiping away all of the images, values, and beliefs of the past. In their places, altars, idols, and new Asherah poles are being erected, both literally and figuratively.