Weekend Parting Shot: 'Let Them Drink Toilet Water'

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

In an hour or so, I am off to participate in one of the most odious of all Christmas activities: shipping presents to the grandkids. Not that I don't want to give my grandkids presents; it's just easier putting the gifts under a tree and pretending Santa left them or handing the presents to the kids from an easy chair than it is to stand in line at the post office for 90 minutes. But Mrs. Brown is almost done wrapping, and time is of the essence. That's what marriage is. Men promise to love, honor, cherish, fix stuff, and stand in lines.

If it's yellow, don't let it mellow.

California has had water issues for years. Some of the problems are due to the drought. Of course, California's track record on environmental management has not always been stellar and has resulted in policies that have ruined agriculture in some parts of the state in order to protect the Delta Smelt. Salmon eat Delta Smelt, and larger marine animals eat the salmon. So to protect those animals, the state decided to stick it to the farmers.

Now the California State Water Resources Control Board may vote next week to convert sewage water into drinking water. This is the water that goes down the drain of a tub or shower and down the hatch when one flushes the commode. I can hear millions of Californians saying in unison, "Thanks. I hate it."

The Washington Examiner notes that at present, such water is treated and then sent back to the ocean or rivers, or it is used for field irrigation. In what the paper dubbed a "toilet-to-tap" process, the water would be treated at a "higher level." Then it would be used for drinking water.

While cities across the U.S. use water treatment plants, this would be the first time such an undertaking as "toilet-to-tap" would be implemented in this country, that is if it gets the green light — or the yellow one. The Examiner points out that this process has been used in Singapore and Namibia. Incidentally, Namibia has developed a water contamination crisis, and much of the water is unfit for human consumption.

So Californians have that to look forward to, and a host of diners will send back their drinks because they ordered water, not a glass of Grey Poupon. The plan is supposed to ease some of the drought problems and address climate change. Everything comes back to climate change.

One has to wonder if this is yet another way for the neo-socialists to nudge the Overton Window another inch or so, much in the same vein as those pushing bugs as a tasty part of a nutritious breakfast. Or lunch. Or dinner. It could be that the people behind this are trying to test just how far they can go until the proletariat stands up and says, "That's it! We're done! We've had it with you people! No one is drinking toilet water!"

Then again, California may be on to something. After all, millions of dogs can't be wrong.

Wine recommendation

Now with an added recipe!

'Tis the season for festive drinks, and in the spirit of the spirits, I am going to offer up the recipe for what accidentally became a Christmas tradition around Stately Brown Manor last season. We call it the Bunny Hill.

This is actually a pretty simple concoction, but it is guaranteed to make you feel warm, cozy, and just the right degree of, shall we say, 'festive.' Grab yourself a container of choice, a glass, a mug, or whatever you have at hand. Then, add two fingers of Crown Royal Salted Caramel whisky — or three fingers. Hey, I'm not your mom. Then fill the glass/mug/whatever about two-thirds up with egg nog. Stir well and add a dollop of whipped cream and cinnamon sprinkles. You can also make a Black Diamond, which is the same thing, only you swap out the egg nog for hot chocolate.

I know you've probably heard of these drinks before or something similar to them. But at least let me pretend I invented them. if you've never tried them, you're in for a real treat. Now, on to the vino.

I thought I would sample a bold red this week which is why I chose the 2018 Haraszthy Family Cellar Bearitage Petite Sirah.

This is a pleasantly aggressive Sirah that runs very high in tannins and tends toward the acidic side. It has a rich, dark color, and you should look for cherries, blueberries, and a hint of chocolate in the taste. It also has a nice, peppery finish.

You will want to give it some extra breathing time after opening it. Some people have suggested decanting it if you plan to serve it with dinner. It needs a decent amount of time to really do its thing. It will go nicely with most meats, including lamb, and it paired really well with the spaghetti I made last night. This would be an excellent choice if you are able or willing to barbecue this time of year.

This wine has a 15% Zinfandel blend, which (not being a Zinfandel fan myself) compliments the Sirah very well. All told, it's a powerful red with a strong finish that will work at any holiday dinner or gathering.

That's it for me, have a good one and I'll see you next week.