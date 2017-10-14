The Five Most Triggering Halloween Costumes of 2017

As the days get shorter and cooler, a familiar pre-Halloween ritual is swinging into high gear. Of course I'm talking about the spasms of faux outrage and virtue-signalling over Halloween costumes we are seeing as the big day draws near.

Business Insider has a list of fourteen costumes "you shouldn't wear this year" because some common Halloween costumes can be "problematic."

As a public service, I've whittled the number down to the top five politically incorrect costumes you should avoid this year if you don't want to trigger outrage, emotional meltdowns, and even fisticuffs on Halloween.

5. Hobo Costume:

I know you should dress how you want to but WHY ARE ALL THE COSTUMES AVAILABLE FOR WOMEN SLUTTY?!? EVEN THIS HOBO COSTUME pic.twitter.com/cS20OBlpO7 — loch tess monster (@Tessa_Thom) October 30, 2016

Insensitive and misogynistic, people. "You wouldn't make fun of a homeless person on the street," Business Insider scolds. " Homelessness is a serious issue ..."

4. Men's Arab Sheik Costume:

Whoopsie. This costume "draws on false stereotypes of Middle Eastern culture," Business Insider warns. "It's harmful to reinforce negative and misconceived notions about a region, religion, or group of people." Oddly enough, the tweet from ArabTV didn't seem to have a problem with it.