The J6 Pipe Bomb Update You Don't Want to Miss

You may recall a story published by The Blaze last December that accused a former Capitol police officer, now an employee of the CIA, of dropping the two pipe bombs found in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

Advertisement

The Blaze retracted the story when the aforementioned suspect, Shauni Kerkoff, lawyered up with a law firm, Clare Locke, which allegedly charges $1,800 per hour, and began to threaten a lawsuit, even though she failed a polygraph test:

🚨 BOMBSHELL: Current CIA employee and ex-Capitol Police officer Shauni Kerkhoff FAILED an FBI polygraph when directly asked: “Did you place the pipe bombs near DNC/RNC HQ on January 5, 2021?”



Now she's been subpoenaed TODAY in the Brian Cole Jr. pipe bomb case.



The same… pic.twitter.com/PGYbXZc1Bf — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) April 1, 2026

The two journalists who wrote the article, Joe Hanneman and Steve Baker, remained working for The Blaze, but that fell apart this weekend after The Blaze allegedly fired them over "censorship" issues.

Baker took to the internet to declare that he and Hanneman, now "free of corporate media censorship," are able to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth as they have found it to be regarding the person who placed the bombs near the Democratic Party and GOP headquarters.

They even released this tantalizing tidbit to keep the nation on its toes,

The truth of what lies behind doors #1 and #2 of these Falls Church, VA condos is either a coincidence of astronomical improbability, or proof that @FBI began their coverup of the J6 pipe bomber as early as January 13, 2021. @HanneReports and I are now free to tell the entire… pic.twitter.com/aG593qxion — Steve Baker (@SteveBakerUSA) April 5, 2026

Advertisement

HUNCH-O-RAMA! Having followed this story fairly closely, I suspect they are going to suggest that Kerkoff and her next-door neighbor's Metro card were involved in the dropping of the pipe bombs before the January 6 protest took place.

Now-former FBI agent and whistleblower Kyle Seraphin followed a lead to one of the condos in that tweet above. He contacted his office to tell them he was going to knock on the door, but was told to stand down.

Seraphin would be suspended from the bureau in August 2022.

You may be thinking, "But KDJ, the FBI arrested that autistic, black dude, Brian Cole, Jr. — who had foiled the FBI for five years — less than a month after The Blaze released its article fingering Kerkoff."

Sounds legit, right? It's not like our alphabet agencies have a track record of sacrificing a patsy to blame for their skullduggery, perhaps even twice, against the same family.

FACT-O-RAMA! The FBI used phone data to nail thousands of pro-Trump protesters, yet claimed that the phone data of the bomber was "corrupted," which the major cellular providers later denied.

Not everyone believes that:

The autistic suspect successfully dodged the FBI for five years.

The FBI "magically" found Cole, Jr., less than a month after the accusations against the CIA chick became public.

The CIA chick just happens to live right next to someone who was also investigated for dropping the pipe bombs.

Advertisement

With regard to the J6 pipe bomber, whose story do you believe? — Phil Kennedy (@PhillipAKennedy) April 5, 2026

Seraphin later declared on a podcast that he thought Cole, Jr. was a schlemiel, going so far as to suggest that the FBI has a history of coercing confessions from mentally challenged people (like the Nazis did). Cole, Jr. is considering placing the blame for the bombs on CIA chick Kerkoff, even though The Washington Post and The New York Times have assured We the People that Kerkoff's responsibility for placing the bombs has been "debunked."

FACT-O-RAMA! That is exactly what I would expect Operation Mockingbird media mudpuppies to say.

I was hoping to wake up this morning to the irrefutable truth that CIA chick Kerkhoff placed the bombs, but the only thing Hannenman and Baker have offered us is a fundraising page asking for $250,000 to start their own news network.

It’s becoming evermore apparent that corporate media censorship—left and right—keeps the truth from us. Joe (@HanneReports) and I were partnering in the background long before we worked for the same company. Please consider helping us finish the course of exposing the cover-up… — Steve Baker (@SteveBakerUSA) April 6, 2026

Advertisement

Related: My Long J6 Nightmare Is Finally Over (I Hope)

It is just before 5 pm EST on Monday, April 6. I will write an update if Baker and Hanneman make good on their promise to deliver the pipe bomb goods.

And for those still on the fence about who may have planted those bombs:

Wanna know who DOESN'T walk like this? Brian Cole Jr. https://t.co/OSKQ8Li6nP pic.twitter.com/G0Ne92hO5Z — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) April 4, 2026

There is nothing more important than fighting for the Constitution and against political bias in our law enforcement entities.

Do you part and become a PJ Media VIP warrior TODAY.

Big non-binary sibling wants to silence us, but our VIP members keep the lights on here at PJ Media.

Click HERE and join the legions of PJ Media VIP warriors who fight with us to keep real news rolling in.

Also, you'll save 60% on a VIP subscription by using the promo code "FIGHT." Not too shabby!~