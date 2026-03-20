Read This Article So You, Too, Can Understand Why Democrats Are Toilet People

Kevin Downey Jr. | 2:10 PM on March 20, 2026
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

As I have written about many times, I was once a New York City liberal. I like to believe liberals were different back then than they are today. 

In some ways, we were. For instance, a 2003-era liberal like me believed in free speech. Today, so-called libs in England are calling for UK school kids not to draw pictures of Jesus, lest their Muslim replacements take offense.

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But KDJ, nothing like that could happen here in the U.S.A.

Roll the tape.

A pinko California judge decided that the First Amendment does not apply to kids when a first grader drew an "inclusive" picture of her and her multi-skin-toned friends and gave it to a pal. That girl's mom decided the picture was "racist."

FACT-O-RAMA! I don't know the offended mother, but I am SURE she wasn't merely looking for a publicized lawsuit and an easy payday or anything....

     Related: Girl, 7, 'Too Young' for First Amendment Rights, Punished for 'Racist' BLM Drawing

As we have seen time and again, an appellate court overturned this insanity. Never mind that the "racist" artist had already been punished for her "sin" of bigotry. 

Aww, KDJ, is that reason enough to call Democratic voters "toilet people?"

Don't worry, I have more.

An animal who identifies as a homicidal, Jew-hating Muslim recently drove a car full of explosive mortar rounds into a Jewish pre-school/synagogue in Michigan.

QUERY-O-RAMA! How the hell did a homicidal, Jew-hating Muslim get his filthy, anti-Semitic hands on MORTAR ROUNDS? More importantly, is ANYONE looking into this?

Local news stooges blamed "white supremacy" for the attack. Michigan's shamefully Marxist Gov. "Stretchin'" Gretchen Whitmer claimed the animal tried to melt Jewish toddlers because of "online rhetoric." As a proud Michigander, I wish I were kidding:

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via GIPHY

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the current leading Democrat to run for the White House in 2028, swears no one in his office uses the offensive term "Latinx" to describe the 68 million Hispanic/Latino people in the United States. Roll the rape:

Newsom went on to blame a wildfire on "climate change." Never mind that a suspected arsonist was arrested for starting the blaze. Extra points for the anti-Trump message on the podium.

FACT-O-RAMA! MAGA doesn't want to surgically remove your son's genitals. Democrats do.

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's RACIST!

While the Operation Mockingbird media miscreants distract Americans with codswallop, such as Politico suggesting MAGA is "fractured" over the eradication of Iran's reprobate man-dress wearing leadership, Democrats have been turning a blind eye — and perhaps an open hand — to legendary amounts of fraud, much of it at the greedy hands of various ethnic minority groups.

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FACT-O-RAMA! A recent NBC poll shows that Trump's MAGA base is 100% behind Trump's plan to decapitate the Iranian leadership.

While the mainstream media whoopsies the bed daily, independent journalists, like Nick Shirley, are exposing embarrassing levels of thievery, frequently committed by groups Democrats claim to revere.

Shirley found billions of dollars of fraud in Minnesota, committed largely by Somalis. Rather than handing him a Pulitzer prize, the Left has been deemed him "racist," and he now receives death threats. Whereas I have not seen the people calling for Shirley's roadside execution, I have a feeling they aren't wearing MAGA hats.

     Related reasons to hate the Dems: 

Texas Jihad Update: It's WAY Worse Than We Thought

Spy Hard With a Vengeance: Biden Let 30,000 Potential Enemy Spooks Tour Our Biolabs

'Diversity' Judge Cuts Sadistic Rapist's Sentence in Half

Tell Me Again About White Supremacy: Texas Man Sentenced for Jihad Plot Against Trump Tower

Just because it's fun to clown-slap Marxists posing as Americans, let's wrap this up by watching a bunch of liberal Sitzpinklers pretend MAGA is evil, and Islam doesn't occasionally take time away from killing gay people and raping women and kids to detonate stuff. Roll the tape:

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Say what you like about Christianity, but I've never seen a nun explode.

Now let's spend the weekend enjoying the record 125-year-low murder rate, which I'm sure has nothing to do with President Donald Trump's people driving more than one million illegal immigrants out of the country in his first year back in office.

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Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.

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CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH

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