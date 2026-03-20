Read This Article So You, Too, Can Understand Why Democrats Are Toilet People

As I have written about many times, I was once a New York City liberal. I like to believe liberals were different back then than they are today.

In some ways, we were. For instance, a 2003-era liberal like me believed in free speech. Today, so-called libs in England are calling for UK school kids not to draw pictures of Jesus, lest their Muslim replacements take offense.

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Schools in the UK are now telling Christian children not to draw images of Jesus because it's blasphemy to Muslims and they shouldn't feel offended. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZBUet3iq3u — Bridgett Fertig (@LightOnLiberty) March 17, 2026

But KDJ, nothing like that could happen here in the U.S.A.

Roll the tape.

A pinko California judge decided that the First Amendment does not apply to kids when a first grader drew an "inclusive" picture of her and her multi-skin-toned friends and gave it to a pal. That girl's mom decided the picture was "racist."

FACT-O-RAMA! I don't know the offended mother, but I am SURE she wasn't merely looking for a publicized lawsuit and an easy payday or anything....

Related: Girl, 7, 'Too Young' for First Amendment Rights, Punished for 'Racist' BLM Drawing

As we have seen time and again, an appellate court overturned this insanity. Never mind that the "racist" artist had already been punished for her "sin" of bigotry.

Aww, KDJ, is that reason enough to call Democratic voters "toilet people?"

Don't worry, I have more.

An animal who identifies as a homicidal, Jew-hating Muslim recently drove a car full of explosive mortar rounds into a Jewish pre-school/synagogue in Michigan.

QUERY-O-RAMA! How the hell did a homicidal, Jew-hating Muslim get his filthy, anti-Semitic hands on MORTAR ROUNDS? More importantly, is ANYONE looking into this?

Local news stooges blamed "white supremacy" for the attack. Michigan's shamefully Marxist Gov. "Stretchin'" Gretchen Whitmer claimed the animal tried to melt Jewish toddlers because of "online rhetoric." As a proud Michigander, I wish I were kidding:

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Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer is blaming "online rhetoric" as the reason why Islamic radicals from Dearborn are carrying out terrorist attacks.



Unreal pic.twitter.com/UElxRHzpzt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 13, 2026

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the current leading Democrat to run for the White House in 2028, swears no one in his office uses the offensive term "Latinx" to describe the 68 million Hispanic/Latino people in the United States. Roll the rape:

Even CNN is trolling Gavin Newsom now?



They aired a compilation of Newsom using the word LatinX after he told Charlie Kirk that nobody used that term. pic.twitter.com/5dKhoqr0nM — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 21, 2025

Newsom went on to blame a wildfire on "climate change." Never mind that a suspected arsonist was arrested for starting the blaze. Extra points for the anti-Trump message on the podium.

Gavin Newsom once again brings up Paradise, Grizzly Flats, and Greenville as examples of California communities destroyed by climate change.



In reality Grizzly Flats fire was started by arson. The Paradise and Greenville fires were started by Gavin’s campaign donor PG&E. pic.twitter.com/7uAzIbcZsi — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 19, 2026

FACT-O-RAMA! MAGA doesn't want to surgically remove your son's genitals. Democrats do.

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's RACIST!

While the Operation Mockingbird media miscreants distract Americans with codswallop, such as Politico suggesting MAGA is "fractured" over the eradication of Iran's reprobate man-dress wearing leadership, Democrats have been turning a blind eye — and perhaps an open hand — to legendary amounts of fraud, much of it at the greedy hands of various ethnic minority groups.

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FACT-O-RAMA! A recent NBC poll shows that Trump's MAGA base is 100% behind Trump's plan to decapitate the Iranian leadership.

BREAKING: Even CNN reports that Trump has 100% MAGA approval and the operation against Iran sits at 90%.



There is no divide in MAGA, just podcasters that monetize fake outrage. pic.twitter.com/RWrR5UttZl — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 18, 2026

While the mainstream media whoopsies the bed daily, independent journalists, like Nick Shirley, are exposing embarrassing levels of thievery, frequently committed by groups Democrats claim to revere.

Shirley found billions of dollars of fraud in Minnesota, committed largely by Somalis. Rather than handing him a Pulitzer prize, the Left has been deemed him "racist," and he now receives death threats. Whereas I have not seen the people calling for Shirley's roadside execution, I have a feeling they aren't wearing MAGA hats.

Related reasons to hate the Dems:

Texas Jihad Update: It's WAY Worse Than We Thought

Spy Hard With a Vengeance: Biden Let 30,000 Potential Enemy Spooks Tour Our Biolabs

'Diversity' Judge Cuts Sadistic Rapist's Sentence in Half

Tell Me Again About White Supremacy: Texas Man Sentenced for Jihad Plot Against Trump Tower

Just because it's fun to clown-slap Marxists posing as Americans, let's wrap this up by watching a bunch of liberal Sitzpinklers pretend MAGA is evil, and Islam doesn't occasionally take time away from killing gay people and raping women and kids to detonate stuff. Roll the tape:

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🔥🚨 UNBELIEVABLE: Delusional Democrats are straight-up admitting they’d rather hang with RADICAL ISLAM than Trump supporters.



Claiming they feel safer next to someone yelling “ALLAHU AKBAR” than a guy in a MAGA hat!



pic.twitter.com/96faTpOt48 — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) March 16, 2026

Say what you like about Christianity, but I've never seen a nun explode.

Now let's spend the weekend enjoying the record 125-year-low murder rate, which I'm sure has nothing to do with President Donald Trump's people driving more than one million illegal immigrants out of the country in his first year back in office.

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