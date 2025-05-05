The Morning Briefing: Dear Democrats, We the People Have Had Enough of Your Illegal Immigrants' Violence

Dear Kruiser-musers, I assure you, our hero is ok. He will return on Wednesday. Any rumors of him joining the witness protection program are baseless. That said, if you see him hoisting IPAs with Henry Hill, please notify PJ Media, STAT.

WARNING: It's early, and I am already wildly over-caffeinated.

I'm sick of leftist stains lecturing me about "due process" for illegal immigrant gangbangers who are part of designated terrorist groups. Just shut up.

Also, you commies need to stop bending your weak knees to the Islamo-commies who are here to exterminate Jews and bring down Western society, like this puddle of inadequacy:

This animal was sent here to kill Jews and bring down Western civilization, and your purple-haired chunder-in-law is on his side. pic.twitter.com/imTQp2Iwky — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) May 4, 2025

I can't imagine being so weak and easily controlled that I'd ever side with animals sent here to rape, murder, and conquer us.

Sure, the globalists have thus far been successfully doing that in Western Europe. I know you leftoids have been trained to ignore the savagery of Islam, as well as that of our replacements that Joe Biden allowed in, and merely mentioning certain facts would make your pale "colonizer" brain melt from white guilt, but everything you're about to read is true; we are under attack, and you Democrats are helping the bad guys.

And for you trembly quislings who still think that illegal immigration isn't a problem, I gathered some "inconvenient truths" that you can't deny:

GHOUL'S NIGHT OUT-O-RAMA! One illegal imigrant living in New York City for free decided he needed even more out of Americans and spent 30 minutes raping a man who had died on the subway. A Democrat policy might keep ICE from deporting him.

Now let's talk about the fiends who rape girls and boys. One weary traveler raped and murdered various boys. And who says a 70-year-old can't rape a child?

I know this list is exhaustive, and perhaps not the way you wanted to start your week, but nothing steams my clams more than liberals like ABC's Terry Moran, who told Donald Trump that illegal immigrants killed "like two" people.

Illegal immigrants are assaulting, raping, and murdering Americans at staggering rates, and the lefty media is lying about it.

FACT-O-RAMA! I never met a good person with a face full of tattoos.

Even worse, three judges have thus far been busted aiding and abetting these miscreants. Another Marxist judge released a Haitian non-citizen on a $500 bond after he "allegedly" raped a 15-year-old disabled girl. Our legal system is every bit as compromised as the media.

The good news is that all is not lost.

Check out eight-year-old patriot Mateo (or Matteo) as he tells it like it is on Real America's Voice's hit news show Live From Studio 6B. This lad gives us hope for the future:

Patriot Matteo dropping truth bombs!! https://t.co/10on6xCwEG — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) May 4, 2025

Please send/retweet this to all your blue-haired, teste-hating liberal friends so they know the truth about their darling illegal aliens AND see that even children know that Democrats SUCK!

Did I mention I still love Julie London?

Are you still here? Don't you have to go to work?

This crow's name is Russell and every day he waits for his favorite kid to get home from school to fly in his window to watch TV with him.



pic.twitter.com/0E5zksIgGN — The Random Guy (@RandomTheGuy_) April 24, 2025

PERSONAL INFO-O-RAMA! I bought a crow call (seriously!) so I can watch TV with a feathered friend too!

When you do get to work today, listen to me curb-stomp the commies from 9-11 a.m. EST today and every weekday — worldwide — by clicking LINEWSRADIO.com!

For your safety, this Morning Briefing will self-destruct in 5 seconds.

