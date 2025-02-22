Nothing Steams My Clams Like Liberal Cucks Pretending to Be Virtuous

I'm finished trying to remain friends with people who are too stupid to realize they are now Marxists or are too Marxist to be honest about their political views.

Advertisement

As a 36-year veteran of stand-up comedy, I watched helplessly as the so-called progressives gelded my industry. Comedians who once prided themselves on "walking" crowd members—not with foul language but with ideas—bent their knees to the woke gods and swore allegiance to the Marxists who took control of television, films, and a ton of comedy venues. For what? So they could get paid to make jokes about whatever their new masters allowed and avoid real jobs.

FACT-O-RAMA! There are 45 goals of communism for America that were entered into the Congressional Record in 1963. Goal # 21. Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures.

My friend and fellow patriot comedian, John Mulrooney, posted this blurb from a cruise ship company regarding comedy material:

We want to take a moment to remind you of our guidelines regarding the content of comedy performances. It is imperative that political and race-related material is not included in comedy shows. While we respect everyone's right to their views and opinions, the comedic material should focus on providing an enjoyable experience for our guests. We understand that everyone has their own style, but it’s crucial that all acts align with our values and standards, which are outlined in the in the Welcome Packet and yearly agreement.

Advertisement

OUR values and standards?

Here is my friend's response:

For comics everywhere, passed on and still with us, I would like to say F*CK YOU!!! We still live in America and your corporate policies do not Trump (pun intended) Our Constitution! This is what you get when D.E.I. idiots, who have to sign their names with their pronouns, book talent. I pray that none of you compy!

But as you are about to see, some will always comply.

Cruise ships are where comedians go to make money, and their careers go to die. Unless a comedian is a "draw," the odds are he is making a living in comedy but not growing wealth. Cruise ships pay well, but only after the comedian has been politically spayed or neutered—and I don't just mean on stage.

Cruise ships demanded their comedians raise their sleeves for a COVID "vaccine" that was not only feckless against the bat stew flu but may have left them sick in ways they do not yet know.

A joke about Biden could bring a complaint from a mentally enfeebled poltroon (hoping for a free cruise), which could get the comedian fired. Stand-up comedy, once considered the final free-speech firewall, was on life support. And if you were a comedian working cruise ships, you had a choice to make: Be true to your art or take a massive pay cut and hit the road again.

Advertisement

SHAMELESS PLUG-O-RAMA! I lost a ton of comedy work for standing up against what I clearly saw as communism taking over our nation. I've made it all back, and more, by writing for PJ Media and with my radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show," which you should listen to every Mon-Fri, 9-11 a.m. EST at LINEWSRADIO.

When Trump clown-slapped Kamala on Election Day, cruise ships offered free "therapy" to weaklings who couldn't cope with the return of common sense, free speech, and the inability of hospitals to cut the franks and beans off of young boys.

A comedian I've known for decades recently posted the following on Facebook. I'm sure he thinks he is still a defiant, counter-culture comic, as most comedians do. You tell me if this is "brave":

When my Uber arrives to take me to the airport, and it’s a Tesla, I hit “Cancel ride”, give him the SwastiKAR salute, and gladly pay the cancellation fee.

The attention-starved narcissist wrapped it up in an avatar of him flashing a thumbs up.

Soft-bellied mollycoddles called him a hero. Non-commie comedians like myself jumped on the apparatchik's throat. I wrote:

Mitsubishi made Japanese fighters. The Japanese raped and murdered their way through Asia. TAKE A STAND! Send the Mitsubishis away too! Where was your stand against REAL anti-Semitism on college campuses? SHOW US HOW MUCH YOU HATE NAZIS!!!!

Advertisement

You can see why my popularity with pinko comedians is at an all-time low. And I'm okay with that because I cannot be friends with anyone who votes to kill free speech and cut the twigs and berries off of 14-year-old boys.

Time is life, and life is too short to "tolerate" frail sumphs who take pride in their unwillingness to think for themselves and choose to blindly adhere to the Marxist dogma that claims men are women if they say so. These cowards, wrapped in phantom virtue, will vote away their constitutional rights—and ours—simply because their political masters tell them that doing so will make them better than you and me.

You will understand when I say I cannot "accept" or "tolerate" communists any more than Nazis, pedophiles, or gluten-free pizzas.

And THAT is what steams my clams this week!