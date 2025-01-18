Tinfoil Haturday: Is it Just Me or Is the Transition to Team Trump Going a Little TOO Smoothly?

After the longest 47 — and dwindling — hours of my life, President Trump will return to the White House, following what has to be the greatest political comeback since We the People evolved from haughty, crown-kissing British plebes to the fine, upstanding, freedom-loving Americans we are today.

Advertisement

All things seem to be progressing well. It looks as though Trump's cabinet picks are good to go. Some of Biden's Marxist myrmidons, such as Merrick Garland, have already stepped down. It appears as though Inauguration Day promises to be a peaceful transfer of power.

But I smell a stink badger in the perfume aisle. Things seem to be moving along a little too well.

We are supposed to believe that the same deep state hoons who tried to bankrupt, imprison, and — in my opinion — assassinate Trump are now just going to simply sit back and watch as he takes office, knowing full well that Trump intends to insert a firehose enema into the balloon knot that is Washington D.C.

I'm not buying it.

The same FBI that spent the last nine years spying on Trump's people, trying to boot him out of office with the secretive "Crossfire Hurricane" codswallop, raiding his home, and, oddly, cleaning the blood of a funk-nasty smelling assassin-wannabe incel — which they never do — is telling us there is no credible threat against Trump on Inauguration Day.

FACT-O-RAMA! The FBI IS the credible threat against Trump.

Who am I to disagree that Trump is safe? I am but one of those awful, uneducated (and unvaccinated!), straight, white males with the blood of past colonizers flowing through my Luciferian veins, and thus the source of all historical evils. Who cares what I think?

Advertisement

Right about now is a good time to remind you that soon-to-be unemployed FBI KGB Director Christopher Wray has been telling us for about a year to expect terror attacks.

We have no idea how many terrorists have pirouetted across the border under Biden's so-called watch. As well as (checking with PJ Media's own Catherine Salgado) tens of thousands of Chinese, mostly male, mostly military-aged illegal immigrants, many of whom have been busted spying on our military bases.

RELATED: Want Spies With That? Chinese and Iranian Moles Are Posing As DoorDash Drivers

SECHUAN FIRE-O-RAMA! If just 1% of 50,000 illegal immigrants from "CHY-NA" (that's a conservative estimate) are terrorists, saboteurs, or just garden variety, good-for-nuthin' tricksters, that means 500 of General Tso's finest can sweep into Washington D.C. — provided they aren't carjacked — and cause Inauguration Day mayhem. Imagine 500 people exploding amongst a sea of 400,000 MAGA die-hards.

Then there are those pesky but "innocuous" drones that our government can't — or won't — account for. No one seems to know where they are from, who controls them, or what they are doing as they fly over our military bases. Will they make a surprise appearance over our capital on Inauguration Day? Are we foolish to just simply believe they won't?

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! Considering that we've caught over 100 Chinese immigrants trying to spy on — or enter — our military bases, President Finger-Diddle allowed a Chinese spy balloon to do figure-eights over other bases, and that the FBI's Christopher Wray stated that China is our Public Enemy #1, one might hypothesize that there is at least a chance that these drones are being flown by Chinese commies who abhor us, like your non-binary niecphew-in-law who tried to ruin Christmas last month — for the third time — by screaming "MEAT IS MURDER" when you took the Christmas ham out of the oven.

Yes, the globalists' trusted useful idiot street urchins are planning rallies. The blue-haired, salad-dodging hirsute harridans who stayed home and behaved like good girls when Hamas went on their October 7 rape-fest and remained quiet as transamabob "athletes" pummeled young women into Concussionville have suddenly decided its time to get uppity again.

Ahead of Trump 2.0, Women’s March rebrands as ‘The People’s March,’ with local events. Can they revive the fervor of 2017? https://t.co/5YOqHoRtQ0 — Chicago Tribune Politics (@ChiTribCloutSt) January 17, 2025

Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov told us that the Soviets used civil rights defenders as pawns, and warned what would happen to them once the communist takeover was complete. Spoiler alert: they suffer a fatal case of "lead poisoning."

Advertisement

The useful idiots, the leftists who are idealistically believing in the beauty of the Soviet socialist or Communist or whatever system, when they get disillusioned, they become the worst enemies. That’s why my KGB instructors specifically made the point: never bother with leftists. Forget about these political prostitutes. Aim higher. They serve a purpose only at the stage of destabilization of a nation. For example, your leftists in the United States, all these professors and all these beautiful civil rights defenders. They are instrumental in the process of the subversion only to destabilize a nation. When their job is completed, they are not needed any more. They know too much. Some of them, when they get disillusioned, when they see that Marxist-Leninists come to power—obviously they get offended—they think that they will come to power. That will never happen, of course. They will be lined up against the wall and shot. - Yuri Bezemenov

The important thing to remember about these tragically boring protests is this — it's not working this time. No one cares. These termagants need to pack up their Ozempic and go home.

As I've said on my EXPLOSIVELY POPULAR radio program, The KevinDowney, Jr. Show, I don't trust the globalist bemires. I suspect that either the deep state — or Trump — will cease to exist before the 2028 presidential election. Let it be the bad guys.

Advertisement

The war against the putrescence we call the globalist deep state didn't end on Election Day. That's the day it started.

Roll up your sleeves and FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT with PJ Media!

You can start clown-slapping the commie feculence RIGHT NOW by becoming a PJ Media VIP member! And man do we have a deal!

Click HERE and use code POTUS47 for a lovely 74% off the usual price.

Our grandparents fought tyranny in World War II on battlefields far away. Today, the enemy is at the gate. Your gate. Fight for your country, NOW!

When we win — and I assure you we shall — the first 11 bourbons are on me.