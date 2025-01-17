Facebook Friday Freakout: Trump Speaks, Libs Weep in Real Posts From Real Ninnyhammers

As long as the Democrats, deep state, globalists, Chinese, DOJ, FBI, CIA, BLM, (are they still a thing?), and the panty-clad sally-bois in Antifa don't have any sinister plans up their sleeves, big daddy Trump will be back in the White House in three days, and wow the libs are already turning their whiny victimhood knob to 11.

FACT-O-RAMA! The only way to beat the Marxists is to mock them incessantly. I've decided I shall do just that every Friday (that I feel like it) and post real comments from real whiny libs who have yet to block me. These are the same dunder butts who still believe Trump said to take "horse goo" to cure COVID, and that there are "very fine Nazis." They can't be reached, not that you'd want to.

Why would I spend my time publicly mocking Bozo-Americans I was friendly with at one time? Shouldn't that be beneath me? No. The people I intend to quote every Friday (that I feel like it) are the same clunks who cheered as elderly pro-lifers were sent to prison for praying in front of an abortion clinic. They actively and successfully endeavored to have me banned from comedy clubs. Two tried to have me arrested. So, as my alcoholic granny used to say, "F*** 'em and feed 'em beans!"

Trump revealed on his social media site, Truth Social, that he is naming actors Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sly Stallone, all of whom politically lean to the right, as "special envoys" charged with making Hollywood great again.

BREAKING: Trump just appointed Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to Hollywood, California. pic.twitter.com/Cx3WFHQqUJ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 16, 2025

As Hollywood is made up of mostly bat-feculence crazy, over-the-top, left-wing nutjobs — and currently on fire — one would think this is good news, considering that the nation's top entertainment companies' net profits are down more than 60% since 2013.

But for my monomaniacal, Democrat goose-stepping cullies on Facebook, many of whom are in show biz, they see this as pure fascism. No, seriously.

What you are about to read is real. The names have been changed to protect me from lawsuits.

A lefty friend I'll call Pol Pottybrain posted Trump's Truth Social announcement and added, "Oh great, the Cheeto-in-Charge is sending his goons to take control of everything!"

Here are some of the tragically real responses:

"Wow, what a group. If only Leni Riefenstahl was still alive." —Joey "Can't Stop" Stahlen

FACT-O-RAMA! Leni Riefenstahl was the filmmaker who produced Hitler's propaganda films.

"Sounds like a Hitler's degenerate art purge." —PinkoTuscadero

"Sounds like we live in Russia!" —Rass N. Chande

"OMG... his "eyes and ears" Sounds like the Third Reich." —Saddam Mussolini

"This is what Fascism looks like... it may seem absurd, but it’s more dangerous than anyone yet realizes, and we’re in its grasp now." —Joe Biden

DRAMATURGICAL DICTATOR REFERENCE COUNT:

Fascism: 1

Communist: 1

Nazi: 3!

Special mention to "Saddam" who compared Voight, Gibson, and Stallone to Himmler, Goebbels, and Garland.

NO QUARTER-O-RAMA! Watching my lefty "frenemies" meltdown on social media during Trump's first term was entertaining, though I did feel bad when a gay friend in all seriousness jump, jived, and wailed that he and his fellow LGBTFBI friends were to be "rounded up." I knew his suspicions were not real, but his fear was. I later saw the same joculator celebrate when a cacodorous, acne-encrusted incel fired a bullet at Trump's face. No more Mr. Nice Guy; let's humiliate these doddypolls.

Clown-slapping Bolshevik whizbangs never gets old. Let's take this party over to my friends at Jokes and a Point, the best Marxist mockers on YouTube.

This is their new video and it's great. Maybe even click the "like" and "subscribe" buttons to support those who are on our side. As an almost 36-year comedy veteran, I can assure you that libs aren't funny; we are.