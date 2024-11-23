Don't You Dare Forget What the Democrats Did to We the People.

Trump wasn't the only one to dodge a bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania. The uniparty tried to end democracy and came pretty close.

As a comedian, I know how to "read the room," as the saying goes, and I am reading nothing less than nationwide calm with a dash of, "What else do the commies have up their sleeves," trepidation.

I suspect the globalists, military-industrial complex, or Jill Biden - whoever is actually running things - aren't going to turn over the keys to the White House without at least one last attempted kick to the goolies of freedom. Or maybe, just maybe, Gropey Joe and his myrmidons will slink quietly out of the swamp while Americans are busy with shovels trying to find Grandpa's backyard atomic shelter from 1958 now that Biden turned his WWIII knob to 11 by allowing Ukraine to make it rain on Russia with long-range missiles.

Were you conceived in an atomic fallout shelter? You may be entitled to jars of pickled beets. pic.twitter.com/g5TZzHsXK9 — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 10-11 am! (@KDJRadioShow) November 23, 2024

We are living in truly historical, if not Biblical times, but rarely are such times pleasant.

Many of us can recall the very date, and many gruesome details, of the time we drove past an accident where we saw bodies hanging out of an AMC Pacer while a Ford Pinto sizzled. No one dazzles their friends with talks of smooth-running traffic.

I hate to be a Downey downer here but I think now is a good time to remember the bad times of the Biden administration, and how much worse it would have gotten if Trump hadn't survived the communists' attempt to bankrupt, imprison, and kill him, or if Kamala had somehow "won" the election.

In the past four years, we watched the Biden-Harris administration lead various courts in four, orchestrated legal attacks against Trump that oozed Soviet-style "justice."

Joe Biden's Stasi yobbos raided Trump's Mar a-Lago home and took doctored pictures of supposed "secret documents" - which he can legally possess - when they weren't busy bloodhounding their way through Melania Trump's broekies.

FACT-O-RAMA! Hillary Clinton was fined $,8,000 for not disclosing that she spent $1 million in campaign funds to help pay for the bogus "Steele dossier," which was intended to hurt Trump before the 2016 election. Trump, accused of the same crime - falsifying business records - was charged with and convicted of 34 felonies.

The Operation Mockingbird media lickspittles were quick to suggest - citing "anonymous experts" - that Trump might be passing on nuclear secrets to the Saudis, despite no actual evidence.

A Satlinista judge then fined Trump and his son Donald Jr. $455 million for a crime no one could prove happened.

FACT-ORAMA! Boeing, a darling of the military-industrial complex, was found guilty of committing what many referred to as the "deadliest corporate crime in U.S. history," which resulted in two plane crashes and 346 people killed. Boeing was fined $243.6 million for their felonious conviction, slightly more than half of what Trump was fined.

The sickest part of Biden's communist lawfare attacks against Trump is that so many Americans, those who lack critical thinking skills, cheered them on. No, we as a species have not grown since the days when judges told the local constable to drown "witches."

Let us never forget the CIA, FBI, and various other federal agencies censored patriotic Americans on social media. People wise enough to understand that a global virus is way more likely to come from a laboratory than a bat sandwich, and brave enough to talk about it.

Then there are those pro-lifers who were locked up for saying prayers in front of abortion clinics, including a 75-year-old woman in a wheelchair, and her 74-year-old sister, who both snagged two years in the federal hoosegow. Antifa princess Urooj Rahman was sent to prison for a mere 15 months for burning a police car, a charge that would normally send someone away for five to 10 years. That five-year sentence was given to yet another pro-lifer.

Though most Antifa anarchists had their charges dropped, those who went to court were granted speedy trials. January 6 prisoners, many of them non-violent, are still in prison awaiting trial.

Where is Rahman now, you ask? I found her!

“Ugly ass Zionist Nazi!”



Disbarred 2020 BLM-Antifa lawyer rioter Urooj Rahman was at the anti-Fourth of July direct action in NYC. Rahman was sentenced to only 15 months in prison in a sweetheart deal over a firebombing attack. pic.twitter.com/47fm2S0CjX — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 5, 2024

So much for repentance.

The Biden-Harris administration has been punishing Trump and his supporters for four years while coddling their violent street animals. If Harris won, it was only going to get worse.

More people would be locked up indefinitely. More illegals would be invited to replace us. The violence we see in the big blue toilet towns was going to spread to your community. Like I said, we all dodged a bullet that day in Butler, Pa.

Never forget what Ronald Reagan once presciently declared, "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction."

Okay, I'm done being Mr. Crankypants, (for now). Let's have something the commies can't - fun.

Check out this latest video from our patriotic friends at "Jokes and a Point." There is a little salty language, but it's worth it to watch the lefty morons meltdown like Chernobyl.