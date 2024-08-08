Chum in the Water: Hunter Biden Associate to Testify That He Bribed the First Son

I'm beginning to think that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Biden crime family bromance is coming to a close.

Special counsel David Weiss is alleging that Hunter Biden and his myrmidons snagged $3 million from Romanian oligarch Gabriel Popoviciu, an accusation the Oversight Committee made in May of 2023, and Popoviciu is expected to testify in Hunter's tax evasion trial set for next month in California.

FACT-O-RAMA! Weiss once offered Hunter a "sweetheart deal" involving his tax case which would have made it impossible to charge him for buying a gun while hoovering Electric Kool-aid. The deal fell apart when the judge read through it and tossed it out. Hunter was later convicted of three felonies regarding the gun purchase.

Popoviciu allegedly paid Hunter $3 million to “attempt to influence U.S. government agencies to investigate the Romanian investigation," which was looking into the oligarch's affairs, Wiess stated.

This seems to be a similar situation to the Ukrainian debacle where Joe Biden reportedly had a prosecutor fired for investigating Burisma, a company that paid mad stacks to the Biden family, a little piece of skullduggery that Biden bragged about in front of cameras

Here's the fun part: the deal with Popoviciu was arranged in such a way as to avoid filings with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) since Hunter thought that the deal might create "political ramifications" for Daddy.

Hunter is not currently facing charges for dodging FARA filings.

More QUID PRO JOE>>>

New Documents released by the FBI says Hunter Biden was hired by Romania to influence US policy. pic.twitter.com/lCgR0Qr8av — Project Constitution (@DeleteLawzClips) August 8, 2024

According to court filings, Romania is just one of the countries from which the Bidens were soaking up cash. Weiss is also expected to bring evidence showing that Hunter received money from the Chinese energy company CEFC, which has ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He also plans to bring up money that Hunter accepted from that pesky Burisma gas company.

The most curious aspect is that court filings have finally mentioned the possibility of bribery. The FARA lobbying accusation won't be mentioned in court.

"The evidence will not include evidence that the defendant performed lobbying activity in exchange for this compensation," according to the court filings. “Rather the evidence will show the defendant performed almost no work in exchange for the millions of dollars he received from these entities."

FACT-O-RAMA! Joe Biden is not implicated (yet) in the current case documents.

Why would Weiss, seemingly an ally at one time, suddenly turn his guns on Hunter? It's possible that Weiss is working up another sweetheart deal for Hunter and is bringing the bribery charges to the surface so he can make them go away.

It is also possible that the DOJ no longer has a use for anyone with the last name "Biden." Hunter is a Democratic Party insider who "knows where the bodies are buried." He is also a drug addict, and many consider him to be a loose cannon who blew millions of dollars on crack and hookers.

Now that Gropey Joe has been chased from the White House, perhaps being a Biden may have lost its panache in Washington, D.C.