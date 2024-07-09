Oh What a Feeling! Member of Justice Sotomayor's Security Detail Shoots Carjacker in the Mouth

Kentrell Flowers, 18, a nominee for dumbest criminal of the year, learned a lesson about situational awareness.

A van, with Flowers in the back, pulled up in front of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor's home in NW Washington D.C. at around 1:15 am on July.

Advertisement

Flowers jumped out of the vehicle, pulled a gat (a Smith and Wesson 40EV) out of his pocket, and pointed it at the man behind the wheel of a car.

That man, U.S. Marshal Black, was guarding Sotomayor in his unmarked vehicle. There was another Marshal in a second vehicle.

Flowers demanded Marshal Black exit the vehicle but leave the keys.

Black considered his options and chose instead to pull his weapon and fire four shots at Flowers. The other Marshal exited his car and threw some lead in the direction of Flowers. One of the rounds hit Flowers in the mouth. Ouch.

Flowers survived his facial perforation and was taken to a hospital. After his additional lip piercing was sewn shut, he was promptly arrested.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) issued a statement:

On Friday, July 5, 2024, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Deputy United States Marshals were parked in the 2100 block of 11th Street, Northwest in separate vehicles. The suspect exited a vehicle, approached one of the Marshals, and pointed a handgun at him in an apparent attempt to carjack him. The Marshal drew his service weapon and fired several shots at the suspect. A second Marshal from another vehicle also responded and fired his service weapon. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Advertisement

Thus far Flowers has been charged with the following crimes:

carrying a pistol without a license

possession of a high-capacity ammunition firearm magazine

armed carjacking

Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor’s bodyguard shoots would-be carjacker outside her home https://t.co/n2XVyy7OEp pic.twitter.com/fh4D1k7ALj — New York Post (@nypost) July 9, 2024

FACT-O-RAMA! On a scale of 1-100, with 100 being the safest, our nation's capital, Washington D.C., scores a measly "4."

This is but one of a rash of violent incidents involving political insiders in Washington, D.C.

In November 2023, Secret Service agents fired at three crooks trying to break into a government vehicle parked outside the home of Joe Biden's oldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, whom they were guarding.

Staffers for Congressmen Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) and Mike Collins (R-Ga.) were robbed at gunpoint last month in separate attacks.

Last October, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) was carjacked at gunpoint.

Weeks later, a staff member of Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) had a gun pointed at her face and was relieved of her wallet.

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) was physically beaten in her Washington, D.C., apartment elevator. The animal was arrested a short time later.

Advertisement

What Have We Learned?

We've learned that Washington, D.C., isn't safe, even for the so-called "elites" who run our nation. We've also learned that good guys with guns will ventilate criminals when defending these "elites," even left-leaners who want you and I disarmed.

I'm ok with shooting bad guys in the face. I hope I never have to, but I want the right to legally own a gun just in case.

I hope Justice Sotomayor understands the importance of the 2nd Amendment a little better now.