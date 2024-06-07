Non-Bombshell: Nashville Shooter's Manifesto Shows What We Already Knew

The UK's Daily Mail has released portions of the long-hidden "manifesto" from the transgender shooter who killed six people at a Christian elementary school last year. To no one's surprise, it shows what we all suspected; mass shooter Audrey Hale, 28, who was transgender and went by the name "Aiden," was bat feculence crazy.

For those of you who don't remember, Hale killed six people, three of whom were children, last year at Nashville's Covenant School. She was armed with two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun. Responding police officers shot and killed her.

In her writings, Hale talks about playing with plush toys in sexual acts for hours, which seems odd for a 28-year-old woman. Hale mentions fantasizing about using her "imaginary p***s" to have sex with women. There are also hints of trans-maniacal propaganda.

Hale mentions hating her conservative, Christian upbringing. She included a crudely drawn sexual orientation graph that mentions "misogyny" several times.

The manifesto, which is no longer being kept secret not to offend the trans community, begins with "my imaginary p***s" and includes the following;

"My p***s exists in my head. I swear to god I'm a male."

Hale mentions using her Trans name" Aidan" on a job application which foiled a background check.

Hale writes that she was worried her classmates would call her a "d**e or a "f****t."

Hale describes using a boy doll named "Tony" to have sex with other stuffed animals. "I can pretend to be them and do the things boys do and experience my boy self as Tony," which she also describes as "the boy I am in another form."

"God, I am such a pervert. I waste too much time in my fantasies."

"So now in America, it makes one a criminal to have a gun or, be transgender, or non-binary. God, I hate those s**thead politicians."

The FBI tried to keep the manifesto hidden as long as possible, but a judge demanded last March that they release it. I suspect it would have released immediately if the shooter was a white/white adjacent(?) male in a MAGA hat.

Last November, Steven Crowder released several pages of Hale's insanity, which included hand-drawn maps of the school as well as how excited she was to kill Christians, even kids.

Most of the entries were written just prior to Hale's attack, and included, "Can't believe I'm doing this, but I'm ready...I hope my victims aren't."

Hale continued with "I hope I have a high death count," before massacring six Christians, three of whom were only nine years old.

"I am a little nervous, but excited too," Hale continued. "Been excited for two weeks.

Then there is the vicious, "Kill those kids!!!!" entry.

No crazy-train manifesto would be complete without some bigotry, and Hale's was no exception.

"Wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little f****ts w/ your white privileges," she wrote.

"F**k you little s***s," the insanity continues. "I wish to shoot your weaka** d***s w/ your mop yellow hair."

Hale even asked God to help slaughter innocent people.

My only fear is if anything goes wrong. I'll do my best to prevent (illegible) of the sort. (God let my wrath take over my anxiety. It might be 10 minutes. It might be 3-7. Its gunna go quick. I hope I have a high death count. Ready to die haha Aiden.

It is unclear why Hale harbored such hatred for white Christian children, though she was once just that herself, having attended the same school. I'm not a psychologist, but I sense a boatload of self-hatred.