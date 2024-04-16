The Founding Fathers' Fears Are Coming True, and the Damage Is Intentional

The Founding Fathers, in all their prescience, wrote the Constitution to protect We the People from the very onslaughts we are seeing today, some two-and-a-half centuries later.

Donald Trump represents a clear and present danger to the pinko-Americans who have infiltrated every institution in the United States, and we can all see how the Constitution somehow doesn't protect this one man. And if you are daft enough to think the chaos will stop once he is jailed or killed, I'd like to sell you my invisible unicorn Dottie who will paint your house for free.

Need more evidence that our nation is on life support?

Our replacements are being invited to cascade over the southern border by politicians who were elected to protect us from such an onslaught. Criminals, many of whom aren't even citizens (yet), operate with impunity within our borders. Fentanyl, created by China and sent to the Mexican drug cartels for assembly and distribution, floods over our phantom southern border and kills roughly 80,000 Americans annually while enriching the Chinese and Mexican drug lords, yet nothing changes. Have you wondered why?

Worse, the destruction we see taking place in the United States is 100% intentional. Many of our elected leaders like Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell are throwing us under a bus being driven by lizard people like Klaus Schwab.

The communists have been working to destroy the U.S.A. from the inside since at least the 1930s, if not earlier. They target the angry, the poor, and various malcontents, including the millions they allow over the border.

Angry, black, America-hating Marxists, like Fani Willis, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, and Cori Bush, are the result of generations of Marxist ideology being pumped into black communities that were historically mistreated by Democrat institutions like slavery, Jim Crow, and the KKK.

FACT-O-RAMA! Georgia's Fani Willis, who is one of the four tyrants persecuting Trump, is the daughter of a former high-ranking member of the Marxist Black Panthers.

Marxist District Attorneys keep criminals from being arrested and commie judges release the few who do get busted. Remember, communism requires social chaos — and a fearful citizenry — to take root. It also needs financial instability. People are easier to control when they are scared and hungry. Now you see why the costs of gas, food, and other necessities are exploding while criminals are allowed to wreak havoc in our nation's big, blue cities. Again, it's all intentional.

America is under attack from within, so please inform your "I can't be bothered" friends and family that it's long past time to start paying attention. This is not a drill.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Communist Party of the United States (CPUSA) was established in 1919. By the 1930s, communists had massively infiltrated FDR's government.

Sadly, our domestic enemies are pros when it comes to the "bread and circus" approach of keeping us distracted while they reduce the Constitution to toilet paper. George Orwell's book "1984" went from being a harbinger to reality while we Americans argued over the tough questions, like where the nation's tiny transgender population could tinkle.

As I type this, the uniparty wants to extirpate Trump, take your guns, imprison those who oppose their tyranny, and replace those of us who fervently — and foolishly — believe the Constitution is an absolute bulwark. Our replacements are the illegally imported masses who will pull the Donkey lever in a voting booth for generations, just to keep their gravy train rolling. It isn't hard to win over people from third-world sh*thole nations. You and I have come to expect liberties that our replacements have never known and will not miss, much less fight for.

I know people who believe Antifa is an "organic" group that somehow just manages to show up in the exact places where the left needs violence and arson to make their point. I have "normie" friends who think it's a "coincidence" that pro-Palestine anarchists disrupt bridge and airport traffic at the exact same time in Democrat-run cities nationwide, where they know they will likely not be prosecuted and may even sue the cities that do put them in cuffs and walk away with mad stacks.

PINKO-RAMA! At least 19 major American cities have been successfully sued for "police brutality" after law enforcement arrested marxist street urchins who fought the cops, set fires, and took over portions of our towns in 2020. I call that a payoff. Meanwhile, the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed the unarmed Ashli Babbit was promoted.

It's not a "coincidence" that hundreds of thousands of anti-Semitic goons are marching across the world. They are organized. They have their tentacles everywhere, and that includes the United States.

I once foolishly thought humanity had evolved since the brutality of WWII-era tyranny. As per the book, "Ordinary Men: Reserve Police Battalion 101 and the Final Solution in Poland," we know men can be persuaded to put bullets into the back of Jewish children's heads. I posit that today, recruiting offices for such heinous work would be overrun by volunteers willing to do it for "likes" on TikTok.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Biden administration keeps the border open and sues Texas for laying barbed wire to keep the invaders out. Then it pretends it isn't empowering the millions of illegal marauders it feeds, houses, and clothes.

Your purple-haired lusus naturae-in-law doesn't share your values. Zhe thinks violently attacking peaceful Americans is warranted if they aren't communist comrades. You and I believe in liberty for all, even the dime-museum freakshows who are too stupid to value it. Late-night TV Punchinellos cheer as Trump fights Stalin-like charges meant not only to put him in prison for the rest of his life but to scare the next patriot who dares stand up for what is right. That would be you and me.

NEW: ‘Comedian’ Stephen Colbert says Donald Trump’s brand is the “KKK” while making a joke about his gag order in the NY trial.



Make Comedy Funny Again.



“Before the jury selection even started this morning, prosecutors argued that Trump had violated his gag order and asked… pic.twitter.com/KCllVAYezi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 16, 2024

Treasonous mutiny is at hand, brought to you by the traitorous miscreants we elected to steer the ship. Can we survive? Of course we can, but that window is closing.

The first thing we must do is accept two terrifying realities: the communist threat to our nation is ongoing and the call is coming from inside the house.

The next thing to do is to stop hoping someone else saves our nation, roll up our sleeves, and get into the fight.

Free speech is the communists' nightmare. They hate that I can write this article and abhor the fact that you can read it, share it (wink, wink), and discuss it with other patriotic Americans. Because then the word will spread and before you know it, liberty lovers nationwide will wake up and stop the bolshies in their demonic, cloven-hooved tracks from enslaving us.

