57,000 Reasons - and Counting Every Day - Why You Need an AR-15

I don't want to sound like an alarmist but that part of the oath our military, police, and politicians take that mentions "enemies foreign and domestic" might be more than just a phrase.

When Gropey Joe Biden isn't fighting to keep the borders open or flying 320,000 illegal immigrants to our airports at all hours of the night, he is doing his dementia-best to disarm We the People, especially of those big, scary AR-15 rifles.

FACT-O-RAMA! Your pink-haired pinko-in-law likely thinks the AR in AR-15 stands for "assault rifle." It stands for "Armalite rifle." Armalite is the company that originally designed the weapon.

No one knows how many illegal immigrants from China have tangoed over the border and disappeared into our society. The numbers I heard last were roughly 37,000 in fiscal year 2023 and 20,000 more since then, for a total of roughly 57,000, but that was three weeks ago.

Roughly 150 Chinese immigrants illegally sneak into the United States every day. Most are men of military age. What's even more concerning is that the far-left apparatchik "fact-checkers" are defending the tsunami of military-aged Chinese pouring over the border. When the dubiously named "Politifact" tells us we don't need to worry about the Chinese invaders, it's time to wake up.

When those multi-tasking "Marxist-Americans" are allowing record numbers of Republic-crushing illegal immigrants into America while simultaneously trying to Hoover up our AR-15s, I start to smell a stink badger in the perfume aisle.

FACT-O-RAMA! Historically, twice as many Americans are murdered every year by blunt objects than all rifle styles combined, including the super-scary AR-15. Three times as many are beaten to death with fists and feet, and a whopping seven times as many are killed with knives than by all rifles.

The AR-15 is the most dangerous weapon easily available to most Americans, and despite being used less than any other firearm in murders — as well as the aforementioned knives, blunt objects, and feet/fist beatings — the left cowers from them like weak-kneed, vegan vampires.

Being afraid of a gun isn't something most of us can understand. Before I lost my guns in a tragic boating accident back home on one of Michigan's Great Lakes, I never feared one of them would walk down to the local Coney Island hot dog restaurant and perforate a family of four.

MICHIGAN-O-RAMA! Detroit-area Coney Island hot dogs are the greatest food ever invented (if you want specific locations, ask me in the comments), though I will tip my hat to the pasties (pronounced pass-tees), walleye, perch, and whitefish. Expect to drive up to the UP for the whitefish and pasties.

Why are the lefties after those dreaded AR-15s? Perhaps because the commies at the top of the Xi-heap know what's coming and want those pesky weapons purloined. And what better way to do that than to whip up their Pravda dupes in the mainstream media and get them to induce a manic panic in their green-haired street urchins?

I've proven the AR-15 is the least-used weapon for murderers. The Ruger Mini 14 is comparable to the AR-15 (if you aren't into "bells and whistles"), and some people find it to be a superior firearm, yet the easily controlled Bolshies haven't even heard of it.

I would be wary if some guy suggested I leave my door unlocked. I feel the same way about a group of Castroites who tell me to give up guns for the "safety of society." I don't like when progressive prags — people who hate and want to kill me — tell me I should make myself vulnerable. That tells me they have something up their sleeve. It's akin to a rapist telling a woman not to watch her drink in a bar.

I don't know what the future holds but history books suggest giving up guns is a really bad idea. I'm pretty sure the Jewry of Europe couldn't see themselves being marched into gas chambers — with their kids — any more than Israelis could have predicted a bunch of animals gliding into their country to rape and kill as many people as time would allow. Whatever lies ahead, odds are it's something we haven't thought of yet.

PEW PEW PEW-O-RAMA! Automatic weapons (machine guns) are legal in the U.S.A. but are expensive and harder to obtain. Despite the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, where authorities believe the shooter used a "bump stock" to kill 59 and injure 527, (some people believe the weapon was a belt-fed M60 with a per-seconds rate of fire at 9-11 rounds), the left wants to swipe the AR-15s. Why? Because most of us can't afford a machine gun, but we can get an AR-15 for as little as about $400.

What have we learned?

We have learned there are more than 57,000 illegal immigrants from China on U.S. soil and 150 more enter every day.

We have also learned that AR-15s, one of the least-used weapons to murder innocent Americans and yet one of the best guns for self-defense against enemy invaders, are a primary target for gun-grabbing wackos, though they are similar to the Ruger Mini 14, which no one seems to care about.

Lefty "fact-checkers" tell us we have nothing to worry about regarding the growing tide of military-age people from our primary enemy, China, being allowed into the nation.

If AR-15s are barely used in crimes, and ours are safely locked away, why does the left want them so badly?

Something seems off.



