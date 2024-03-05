BREAKING: AZ Senator Kyrsten Sinema Won't Run for Re-election

Kevin Downey Jr. | 3:33 PM on March 05, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has decided not to run for re-election, leaving a much-coveted seat up for grabs.

Sinema, who once "identified" as a Democrat, was the latest legislator to bail on the Party of Open Borders and declare herself an Independent. She was also the first Democrat elected to the Arizona Senate in roughly 30 years. She was considered a "swing vote" in her final years in office. Now, she is leaving the Senate entirely. What does this mean?

Opportunity knocks for Kari Lake.

Lake is now expected to square off against the well-funded Democrat apparatchik Rep. Ruben Gallego in a state that has been leaning blue yet feeling the gut punch of Biden's suicidal open borders policy.

Sinema's departure is good news for Democrats who feared she could swipe votes from Gallego and send Kari Lake to the Senate.

KRUISER-O-RAMA! Since my wonderful friend and mentor Stephen Kruiser is from Arizona, I asked him for a comment. He said, "She was never going to win that election. I'm surprised she didn't drop out three months ago. I wonder if she dates older men?"

Sinema was elected to the House of Representatives in 2012. The left cheered her for being openly bisexual.

The cheering turned to boos when Arizona pinkos began hating her for thinking for herself rather than toeing the party line.

“Because I choose civility, understanding, listening, working together to get stuff done, I will leave the Senate at the end of this year,” Sinema declared on Tuesday, taking what seems like a shot at Washington politics.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who was also considered a swing voter in a Senate that favors Democrats 51-49, is stepping down. His seat is expected to go to the Republicans.

Sinema recently canceled fund-raising events, hinting that she may choose not to run for reelection. She leaves the Senate with $10.6 million in her war chest. Gallego is believed to have $6.5 million and Lake has roughly $1 million.

Lake was recently offered a bribe to get out of politics for two years, an offer she could and did refuse.

Related: Kari Lake Claims 'Powerful People From Back East' Offered Her a Bribe to Leave Politics

Sinema has not mentioned what she plans to do after leaving the Senate.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. Is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. You can hear KDJ crush the commies and punish the pedos on "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show" every Monday-Friday from 10-11 am at LINEWSRADIO.com.

