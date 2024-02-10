Hot Takeaways From the Tucker-Putin Interview

Tucker Carlson raised globalist tailfeathers when he announced his impending interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, some going so far as to suggest a travel ban that could ostensibly keep Carlson trapped in Russia as he looks for flights home that don't involve landing in the European Union (EU).

Putin begins the interview with a 20-minute history lesson of Russia and Ukraine, indispensable information when trying to wrap one's head around the intricate situation taking place today.

It's easy to find oneself feeling empathetic toward Putin. He is wise. He also plays himself off as just a good Orthodox Christian Russian who wants what's best for his country as well as the world. The viewers have to remind themselves that Putin is a cunning dictator and former Soviet intel officer.

Putin claims Russia thought, after the Soviet Union crumbled, the nation "would be welcomed into the brotherly family of civilized nations. Nothing happened. You tricked us."

It's hard to believe Putin thought decades of brutal communist rule over much of Eastern Europe would be forgotten so easily.

Putin accurately points out that in 1991 the West assured Russia NATO wouldn't move eastward, yet NATO has inched closer to its borders five times.

"We tolerated all that. We were trying to persuade them. We were saying, 'We are as bourgeoisie as you now.'"

Putin's complaints against the U.S. — and he specifies the CIA several times — include Clinton's "illegal" bombing of Belgrade, at a time when Russia backed Serbia.

After the Serbia situation, Putin declared he tried to normalize relations with the U.S., and even claims he asked then-President Bill Clinton if Russia might be allowed to join NATO.

"Bill do you think if Russia asked to join NATO do you think it would happen," Putin supposedly asked.

Putin then states Clinton answered, "Interesting, I think so."

But later that day, at dinner, Putin claimed Clinton told him he spoke with his team and Russia would not be able to join NATO.

Putin later suggested he had made peaceful headway with George W. Bush, suggesting a missile dome for Europe that would include Russia. He said Bush was interested but, again, after speaking with his team, decided no.

Tucker pursued Putin and said, "So twice you've described U.S. presidents making decisions and then being undercut by their agency heads, so it sounds like you're describing a system that is not run by the people who were elected, in your telling."

"That's right," Putin exclaimed. Shortly thereafter he added, "CIA has always been our opponent."

FACT-O-RAMA! Putin claims the CIA planned a coup in Kiev in 2014 which opened the door to today's hostility in Ukraine. He also reminds Carlson that he unsuccessfully tried to join the agency but failed.

At one point Putin creepily warned Tucker that Russia is ahead of everyone regarding hypersonic missiles.

Ukrainian War

Putin details the reasons Russia went to war in Ukraine, and how it only happened because of Western influence, incluiding the following "facts" Putin provided;

Today's war began in 2014 when the CIA instigated a coup to overthrow an election and insert a pro-Western leader. He claims this situation lead to him taking over Crimea.

The Minsk Accords were agreed upon and would have avoided war but England's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped in — on behalf of the CIA — to ensure a military operation

Many of the people living in the contested area are ethnic Russians

After the Soviet Union, Nazis in Ukraine rose to some prominence in the nation, being seen as heroes who fought for Ukrainian independence, and suggests part of the reason for this invasion of Ukraine to "DeNazify" the region.

FACT-O-RAMA! Thousands of Ukrainians, eager to break apart from the Soviet Union, fought along side German soldiers, including the brutal S.S. Putin accurately recalls that the Canadian Parliment recently gave a standing ovation to a former Ukrainian Nazi S.S. officer for fighting against the Soviets in WWII.

Putin claimed he is always open to peace talks but suggests the West isn't interested. He also stated Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has banned negotiations with Russia. Putin stated he can't remember the last time he spoke with Joe Biden.

When asked how the war could end quickly, Putin said hostilities would cease in two weeks if the U.S. and other nations stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Putin claims he has no desire at all to attack other European nations, and would only do so if attacked. He also stated Western nations fuel panic by suggesting Russia will use nuclear weapons, simply so that more U.S. money will be sent to Ukraine to fight Russia.

Putin stated there are currently mercenaries from Poland, the U.S., and the former state of Georgia fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers, in that order.

When Tucker asked him "Who blew up Nordstream?" Putin laughed and said, "You for sure." Tucker laughed and said he was busy that day.

"You may personally have an alibi but the CIA has no such alibi," Putin shot back. He then further added that, to see who blew up Nordstream, one has to look for who would want to pull off such a feat, and can actually go to the bottom of the sea and make it happen.

With orders from Biden, his CIA blew up the Nordstream Pipeline.



It was a 9 month secret operation that had Navy divers blow it up - An Act-of-War that has never been questioned! pic.twitter.com/yFiQq3vngn — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) February 9, 2024

Tucker suggested Putin could score a propaganda victory is he could prove the U.S was behind the attack. Putin goes on to claim its hard to score such a victory agaisnt the U.S. because the U.S. controls most of the world's media.

The dollar is the cornerstone of the United States power It is the main weapon of the Unite States around the world. - Vladimir Putin

What Have We Learned?

Putin is crafty and intelligent. He claims he has always wanted peace since he took office, but the CIA is always opposing him.

He believes Western media has made him a boogeyman. He stated he'd never use nukes and doesn't want to attack other nations. He also stated defiantly Russia will not lose this war, and a nuclear twist to the Ukrainian war could lead the world to the brink of disaster.

Putin ended the interview with an apocryphal-at-best story about Russian soldiers surrounding Ukrainian fighters and demanding their surrender. He goes on to say the Ukrainians yelled back in perfect Russian, "Russians don't surrender," and were killed. He said what is happening in Ukraine is very much like a civil war.