Is It Just Me or Is It Pinko in Here?

As a former New York City liberal, I already know the answer, but I will ask anyway. "Hey libs, how much more commie are you going to tolerate?"

ANSWER-O-RAMA! Liberals would walk their kids into a gas chamber if their political puppet masters told them doing say would fight climate change, racism, and Vladimir Putin.

Say what you want about leftists, but they are clever people. They convinced a large chunk of emotionally crippled, left-leaning Americans that sitting back and allowing illegal immigrants to replace them is somehow honorable. Speaking out be would a sign of white supremacy. I'm amazed at how easily leftists are controlled.

A huge part of the problem is the media, shadowed only by the hunger of the leftists to be lied to, and the Commies, especially those in the media, are happy to oblige.

Look at Whoopi's eyes and tell me she isn't nuttier than squirrel scat. Then listen to her tell her viewers that Trump is going to redrum journalists and lock up gay people.

Trump is going to kill all the journalists and gay people.



You gotta be nuts to watch this stuff. pic.twitter.com/lvR2mNmAMf — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 11, 2024

FACT-O-RAMA! There are only two reasons to say something that is not true; the person spewing the nonsense is either ignorant or lying.

You and I know Whoopi and her crew are one of two things: they are too stupid to speak or they are lying shills for the vaccine-pushing, illegal immigrant-welcoming, gun-snatching Mao-Maos looking to bring Marxism into every home.

The sick part is this: there are wine box mommies who think Whoopi is smart because she is on TV, you know, like Honey Boo Boo and Fred Flintstone.

And speaking of bringing Marxism into every home, check out NYC's mayoral hype man, Eric Adams, telling people seven months ago that he plans on putting illegal immigrants into the spare rooms of the brainwashed masses who voted for him.

WATCH: NYC Mayor Eric Adams on housing illegal aliens:



“It is my vision to take the next step to this — go to the faith-based locales and then move to a private residence. There are residents who are suffering right now because of economic challenges. They have spare rooms." pic.twitter.com/ZVy41liS9g — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 5, 2023

At roughly the same time — and this reeks of coordination — Massachusetts said the same thing.

6 months ago, Massachusetts began to ask residents to host illegals in their homes and properties.



Soon it will be mandatory. pic.twitter.com/wyhjXlxWDf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 11, 2024

"KDJ, you're a RACIST! What could go wrong with bringing an illegal immigrant into our home?!"

He might kill you, like this fella who pretended to be a kid, was placed into a home, and then butchered the father of four who invited him in. Yay, "progressives."

Let's not forget the kind, open-minded, Buddhist chick who invited the man who killed her mom and cousin to live with her. Surprise, he murdered her too.

Kate Steinle's family believed in "sanctuary cities" even after a seven-time felon — deported five times — shot and killed Kate and got away with it because a California jury needed to feel good about themselves and couldn't send a career criminal to prison. I can't fathom the pain of pledging allegiance to a political stance and having it slaughter my kid.

DEFENSE MECHANISM-O-RAMA! "Denial" is a defense mechanism people use to avoid admitting that something horrible has taken place. It requires a great deal of energy to deny reality.

Being a good, obedient leftoid is a lot like gambling; the more you lose, the longer you play. You can't believe you're down $7,000, so you start to double down on your insanity. When you're broke to the point you can't feed your kids, you'll swear the game is fixed. It's never your fault.

FACT-O-RAMA! A gay man in a NYC park was kicked and beaten into the traumatic brain unit of a local hospital. His friends organized a rally, not against violent homophobia but to end violence with "social spaces" and "restorative justice" rather than prison time for the ruthless felons who almost killed their friend. As a former liberal who lived one block off this park, I can assure you they felt great about themselves for their "open-mindedness" even as their friend was in therapy learning how to use a fork again.

For the Stalinistas, things just aren't bad enough yet. Sure, the Democrats are kicking the elderly out of nursing homes to make room for illegal immigrants. Students are booted from schools so the cultural enrichers don't get uncomfy in their ill-planned tents. Never mind that Chicago had illegal immigrants living in their police stations and now their airports. Still, it hasn't gotten bad enough for the wealthy, white suburban women who vote for this yet remain mostly unaffected by it thus far.

The crush is happening. The intentional destruction of the Republic is underway. A lot of us see it. Some are still asleep, but another portion welcomes it lest you call them a name.

So I will answer my own question: "Hey, libs, how much commie are you going to tolerate?"

Answer: the leftists will feed their babies to pedophile vampires if they are afraid that you'll call them a bigot if they don't. They'll not only allow their confused kids to carve up their genitals, but they'll also consider it an "up yours" to those "hateful" conservatives who cherish our children.

Drag queen performance for the children pic.twitter.com/YNJMn1SQqP — BOOM!US (@HeadlineRoundup) January 11, 2024

Being a leftist is too much a part of their egos to walk away. They are too insecure to admit that they've been tricked and will gladly throw away their children's futures and the lives of their friends rather than say the words "I was wrong."