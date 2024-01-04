Who Is and Isn't on Epstein's List, and What does it Mean? We've Got the Names.

The so-called "Epstein list" is out and doesn't disappoint, except when it does.

If you thought you'd be looking at a who's who of names on Epstein's "Pedo-at-a-Glance" calendar, you'll likely be disheartened. That's not what this list of "Jane and John Does" is about.

Many of the names are mentioned in passing, such as a girl testifying that she went with Epstein to Naomi Campbell's birthday party.

Most of the people mentioned aren't accused of committing any crimes. That said, the list is chock-full of wealthy, left-leaning elites who allegedly had sex with young girls, according to one victim's testimony.

Some of it is sketchy at best. One woman, former Epstein massage therapist Johanna Sjoberg, testified that she met magician David Copperfield, who had a young girl with him. When Sjoberg asked the girl which school (meaning college) she went to, the girl named a school Sjoberg couldn't identify, and Sjoberg thought it might be a high school. Copperfield also allegedly asked the accuser if she knew "that girls were getting paid to find other girls" for Epstein.

Sjoberg went on to testify that she would travel with Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein and massage them frequently, sometimes when she was nude. She testified there was sporadic sexual contact with Epstein but no actual sex. She also massaged others.

She also testified that Epstein would masturbate during massages up to three times per day. She claimed she asked Maxwell why there were so many girls around, and Maxwell responded that she couldn't satisfy Epstein by herself.

FACT-O-RAMA! The FBI allegedly found videos and photographs in Epstein's various homes of people engaging in sex with underage girls. It has never released them. It is believed that Epstein used these tapes to shake down people for money.

At one point, Sjoberg claims that Epstein told her that Bill Clinton "likes them young... meaning girls."

The list is a who's-who of wealthy Democrats.

Sjoberg also claims that she never saw anyone engaging in sex with young girls, though she did meet Virginia Giuffre, then 17 years old, who would offer the most repulsive testimony.

Giuffre claims that Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused and trafficked her.

Some of the men with whom she was allegedly forced to have sex are:

Bill Richardson, the late former Democrat governor of New Mexico

Glenn Dubin, billionaire hedge fund guru

Tom Pritzker, Hyatt Hotel billionaire

Jean Luc Brunel, French modeling scout

Marvin Minsky, MIT prof, "father of artificial intelligence"

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York

Giuffre claims there were more men, but she can't recall their names. There are still instances of names being redacted, as in this testimonial exchange below from the Daily Mail:

After asking Giuffre in turn about each of the men, Laura Menninger, a lawyer who was part of Maxwell's legal team at the time, asked: "Other than Glenn Dubin, (redacted), Prince Andrew, Jean Luc Brunel, Bill Richardson, another prince, the large hotel chain owner, and Marvin Minsky, is there anyone else that Ghislaine Maxwell directed you to go have sex with?" Ms Giuffre replied: "I am definitely sure there is. But can I remember everybody's name? No."

The most interesting testimony to me involves the Pritzker family. Giuffree testified that she was forced to have sex with billionaire Tom Pritzker, who owns the Hyatt Hotel chain. He is also the cousin of Democrat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Jennifer Pritzker, one of America's few transgender billionaires. The Pritzker family has also bankrolled "gender-affirming care" as well as "bail reform." Penny Pritzker is the U.S. special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery. She is a Harvard fellow and is largely responsible for choosing Claudine Gay, the now-humiliated former president of Harvard. Can you say "elitist, left-wing cabal"?

Jimmy Kimmel, the vaccine-pushing Fauci bumlickee who went full-on attacking those of us who refused to bend our knees and raise our sleeves during the pandemic, was not mentioned in the first release of names.

Kimmel and the NFL's Aaron Rodgers — who has spoken out against the vaccine — have been throwing bombs at each other publicly.

Kimmel referred to Rodgers as a conspiracy theorist for wanting to see Epstein's list, which is, to me, odd.

Jimmy Kimmel claims Aaron Rodgers is a "tin foil hatter" for wanting to know the names on the Jeffrey Epstein client list.

Rodgers recently suggested that Kimmel was on Epstein's list. Kimmel dropped his yuk-yuks and threw this nasty little Hail Mary at Rodgers:

Jimmy Kimmel responds sharply to quarterback Aaron Rodgers for implying his name might be on the Epstein list:



Kimmel:

"Dear Aasshole: for the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any 'list' other…

That seems like an extreme response for a left-wing "company man" who is innocent, but again, his name was not mentioned in the first release of names. Is he simply defending the brand?

More winners and losers thus far

Donald Trump's name is on the list, but, to the disappointment of libs everywhere, he is accused of nothing.

Alan Dershowitz is on the list but was also not accused of any misconduct.

Bill Clinton is accused of nothing beyond the testimony that he "likes them young," but his numerous flights on Epstein's Lolita Pedo Express aren't a good look.

The UK's Prince Andrew is mentioned since he settled a lawsuit with Giufree over alleged sexual abuse.

Names like Michael Jackson and Leonardo DiCaprio are also mentioned in passing but they are accused of nothing.

You can see the entire list of names here. Those looking for a be-all, end-all list of globalist, billionaire pedophiles will be disappointed.

If you want to know about the cover-up of Epstein and his famous alleged child molesters, check out this video of reporter Amy Robach. Remember, this was shot on a hot mic years ago.

Given everything going on, it's a good time to flashback to Amy Robach on a hot mic talking about her Jeffrey Epstein report that was never aired.

There are still a lot of questions regarding Epstein and his "associates" that need to be answered — perhaps more now.