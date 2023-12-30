Facepalm: Confederate Statues Bad, Confederate Ballot Banning ... Good?

I'm disappointed in myself for not predicting this one.

One day the leftoids are uprooting Confederate statues like ingrown hairs before prom night, ostensibly because all things antebellum are a sign of white supremacy. But then they turn around and try to boot their boogeyman, Trump, off the ballot, just like ten out of 11 Confederate states did with that rascally, slave-savin' Republican Abe Lincoln in the weeks before the 1860 election.

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! The only Southern state that did not remove Trump -- oops, I mean Abraham Lincoln -- from the ballot was Virginia.

The real punchline here is that the Marxists controlling the Democrat Party have tripped over their Crocs trying to tie Trump to some phantom "white supremacy" that wickedly looms in the shadows throughout the nation, especially down south where Democrats have peppered the land with statues of Confederate generals and common soldiers alike.

The Democrats, in an attempt to distance themselves from slavery, Jim Crow, and the KKK, suggest that Democrats and Republicans, apparently using a sophisticated form of sorcery, magically "switched sides" at some point in history.

FACT-O-RAMA! Most experts believe there are only about 5,000 Klan members nationwide, roughly the same number as captive tigers in the U.S.

I can't tell you how many bumlickees in the Donkey brigade have assured me the Democrat Party decided they'd had enough of their own racism at the exact moment the Republicans thought, "Hey, let's all be bigots."

Obviously, these political horsefeathers never took place. One could argue that the Republican Party was once the party of big government and the Democrats were more for states' rights. But one must also recall that the Republican Party was created for the sheer purpose of taking away the Democrats' slaves and needed the feds to do that. Over the years, the Republicans came out stronger for less federal government. But suggesting the two parties "switched sides" regarding racial hatred is laughable.

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! Joe Biden and both Bill and Hillary Clinton eulogized Senator Robert Byrd, a former recruiter for the KKK.

Now that the former slave masters from the Democrat Party have successfully sent the likes of Gen. Robert E. Lee to the smoldering pot, they are once again getting back to their real roots, copying the maneuver we saw ten Confederate states do: trying to keep the man off the ballot who would end their evil ways.

Funny how a statue from another century is a sign of hatred that must be smelted, but mimicking the Confederate chicanery of banning their political foe is somehow acceptable.

We could call them hypocrites, but that's pointless because they don't care.

The real strategy here is to mock them incessantly for their stupidity. They hate that. Sure, it must have been a bad day when you're libtard friend's great, great grandaddy had to hide his klan klown outfit. Be sure to laugh at them.

RELATED: Another Confederate Statue Bites the Dust, and No One Should Be Applauding

I suggest watching this brief PragerU video, which proves the two parties never "switched sides." Today's Democrat Party is the same as it was 160 years ago.

Advertisement