Tucker Carlson's Interview With Nayib Bukele Reveals the Secret of How to Make a Country Great

Tucker Carlson’s interview with El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele revealed the nation’s obvious yet unlikely secret to success over the last several years: calling upon God’s wisdom to guide the country. While it seems a simple matter to prioritize faith in the divine Creator as a matter of policy, it also sounds shocking to viewers in the United States, where godless secularism has all but purged faith from the public square since the Obama administration.

El Salvador is an unabashedly Christian country, much like the United States used to be. There are many parallels, as the United States’ original colonies were founded on the freedom to worship the Creator in the way one chooses without fear of repercussions. El Salvador means “The Savior” in Spanish. However, it’s been easy to see the trajectory of the two nations going in opposite directions in recent years as the U.S. continues to decline in faith. Yet El Salvador has become more resolute.

Crime statistics tell a lot of the story, where El Salvador all but wiped out the violent gang problem that plagued its country and made it one of the most dangerous places in the world. When Carlson asked Bukele how he could save his country, Bukele stated he had a plan, but unofficially, he said, “It’s a miracle.”

President Nayib Bukele saved El Salvador. He may have the blueprint for saving the world. pic.twitter.com/92etFh7sSI — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 6, 2024

Bukele went on to elaborate on the process of removing the gangs, stating that 70,000 gang members wouldn’t hesitate to kill anyone, from a woman on the streets to babies in Satanic rituals. What did he do to combat this in his operations?

“We are looking into an impossible mission here. So we pray,” Bukele said.

“You prayed in the meeting?” Carlson asked, sounding shocked that a world leader would give control to God in a situation like this.

Bukele said he had his entire cabinet pray for God’s wisdom and to minimize civilian casualties in their operation to clean up the streets. The result? Not one civilian was killed during their sweep to remove gangs from El Salvador’s streets.

“All my security cabinet are believers,” Bukele reiterated when asked about the prayer.

El Salvador is a nation built on faith. It wasn’t long ago, in the 1980s, when the country was in a state of perpetual civil war, and one of the most renowned historical figures in the country’s history is Saint Oscar Romero, a priest who focused on helping the poor and those ravaged by violence. He was killed by an assassin performing the Eucharist in the streets, and El Salvador honors the intense faith of its clergy by maintaining a mural of the saint at its airport.

“Our impressive victory was because we won the spiritual war,” Bukele said in conclusion to the segment on how El Salvador became the safest country in the Western Hemisphere.

Bukele ensures that faith is central to everything he does in his leadership in El Salvador. He was recently inaugurated for an unprecedented second term, elected with nearly 85% of the vote. This term, with the violent past behind him and his country, he seeks to grow the economy to new heights. Even with matters of the economy, Bukele keeps God first in his vision.

“You said, 'The first point of my plan is seek God’s wisdom,'” Tucker said.

“Yes,” Bukele agreed.

“Why would that be the first point of an economic plan?” Tucker asked.

Showing his stalwart faith again, Bukele replied, “Why wouldn’t it be?”

“Well, I think it should be,” Tucker agreed.

It’s refreshing to hear a world leader lead in matters of faith when there is so much pressure from the secular world to do otherwise. While El Salvador enters a new era of prosperity and safety with the grace of God leading its people through Nayib Bukele, one can’t help but look at the erosion of faith in the United States and how we’ve been seeing the result of a country focused on glorifying the sin of Pride with an entire month dedicated to it as crime sweeps through our streets. We seem to have lost everything that’s made this nation great.

Bukele has shown that it takes commitment to God and the Lord Jesus Christ to make El Salvador into a promised land, and it will take a similar revival in faith in the United States or anywhere in the Western world to shift our destructive course to one of victory.