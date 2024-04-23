Disney World Turns Park Into Drag Show for Kids With Transgender Snow White Character

Disney is ramping up the grooming operations at their Walt Disney World park in Florida. In 2022, the company announced that it wouldn't consider gender when casting for different characters in the park, which sparked backlash from responsible parents as they didn't want Disney World to turn into a drag show for kids. According to a new report, parents' fears have become a reality.

Disney went all in on the culture war to fight with Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, leading to a Republican primary election in which many thought Desantis had a chance against Donald Trump. While his candidacy misfired, his war with Disney and its push of evil gender ideology onto children continues. Nothing is more central to this war than Disney theme parks, a major source of revenue for the company and the only element of the media corporation that seems to be doing well in the culture war.

In 2022, Disney announced it would be removing gender requirements from different roles for characters in their parks in order to become more diverse. How they phrased the casting changes almost seemed innocuous — removing roles like "Fairy Godmother" to ensure anyone could play a "Fairy Godmother Apprentice."

Like any slippery slope, the idea pushed boundaries further into the LGBTQ agenda when they cast a "gender non-conforming" person who goes by the name Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique for the park. Videos surfaced of Bibbidi, who is clearly a man with a mustache wearing a dress and sprinkling pixie dust on children, leading many parents not to want to go to the park to subject their children to this kind of gaslighting on gender.

Now, Disney's gone a step further. A new video has surfaced featuring what appears to be a man wearing the Evil Queen garb from Snow White at the character meet-and-greet dinner at Walt Disney World. For a small family, this is an expensive dinner, at more than $300 to bring their kids in front of beloved characters. But Disney is now using this experience to push transgenderism on children.

This is Disney's first time putting a man into a specifically female role in one of their parks. While Bippidi had the non-gendered role "Fairy Godmother Apprentice" attributed to him, the Evil Queen was cast as a man pretending to be a woman.

WDW Pro of That Park Place broke the story by posting a video where the Evil Queen actor proclaims he's "his favorite" iteration of the character.

A family has reached out to That Park Place claiming they spent over $300 on a character meet and greet dinner at Walt Disney World... only to discover the Evil Queen character was almost certainly a biological male. This represents the first time we've heard of Disney using a… pic.twitter.com/jHRt64wl4O — wdwpro (@wdwpro1) April 23, 2024

The irony of the casting choice is that a man is playing the Evil Queen, highlighting Disney's sinister intentions in confusing children about gender in situations like this. Disney has done this for some time in shows like Fantasmic, where the characters are at a distance and don't interact directly with children, but this is the first known instance in which they put a character within touching distance of kids.

Parents are reacting with outrage as this story is breaking, wanting to keep their children away from this messaging. Meanwhile, corporations like Disney continue to manipulate kids with intentional messages of gender confusion as part of their extreme leftist propaganda.