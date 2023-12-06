'Doctor Who' Made TV's Most Cringeworthy Race Swap Ever

The film industry has pushed the most bizarre race and gender-swapping of characters for the last several years. It’s gotten so crazy, especially with the Marvel Cinematic Universe removing almost all its most popular heroes and trying to push their diversity counterparts, that it’s nearly killed Disney’s box office take for the year, with "The Marvels" suffering a humiliating loss to end its theatrical run. Still, no race swap is as cringy and bizarre as the BBC’s casting in the recent Doctor Who episode, “Wild Blue Yonder,” where Sir Isaac Newton is cast as an Indian man.

Born in 1642, Sir Isaac Newton was a mathematician and scientist who did incredible work during the Scientific Revolution and Enlightenment period. He came from Lincolnshire, England, born to two British parents who were very white. As much as the story of the apple falling from the tree prompting him to discover gravity is a legendary fictional account of his intellect, he was a real person with a white skin tone, much like anyone else with full British ancestry.

The casting of Nathaniel Curtis is odd, and it seems like it was done as a cynical publicity stunt to create a backlash. Showrunner Russell T. Davies has pushed the woke agenda to its extreme in his return to Doctor Who for these 60th Anniversary Specials, and in interviews, he’s gleeful about the complaints he’s gotten.

The character of Sir Isaac Newton offered nothing toward the episode’s plot, only appearing for the opening minutes before not being referenced again. The episode did not feature Newton or his time period in England. The Doctor and his companion then traveled to a dead spaceship at the end of the universe, where they encountered strange aliens. The writers inserted these moments specifically to show Curtis as Isaac Newton, with no other purpose, making it appear as nothing more than a virtue signal toward race-swapping characters.

Since this is a historical, real person being replaced, one must wonder what message the writers or Davies is trying to convey here. Is it that anyone can play any character regardless of having an accurate appearance? The woke crowd says much the opposite, often having full protests when gay characters are not played by gay actors, among other examples. They’ve invented the term “cultural appropriation” to cancel anyone who doesn’t fit those identity boxes.

If Doctor Who had an episode where the Doctor met Rosa Parks, there is no way Davies would consider a white person for the role. If he did, he'd be run off the air by the BBC and the mainstream media. Instead, when woke writers remove a historical white person, they’re met with applause from outlets like Yahoo! News, who cheered the casting decision, saying the show has “always broken boundaries."

What boundaries are then being broken here? There seems to be no explanation for it other than anti-white racism. It’s one thing to change fictional characters, but another when writers intentionally present historical inaccuracies.

The stunt did not get the reception Davies and company hoped, with the episode garnering a paltry 4.83 million viewers, marking the lowest-rated episode of Doctor Who starring David Tennant as the Doctor. Before the woke agenda took over, the show regularly scored 10 million or more watching their specials. The message from viewers should be clear: the audience has had enough of this nonsense.