Pro-Life News Roundup: $80 Million for Voter Turnout, New Outreach to Young Men

Though abortions by pill now comprise over 60% of all abortions, and pregnancy resource centers are struggling to find funds and fight off restrictive laws in blue states, there is good news ahead on the pro-life front.

In the past month, two organizations have announced outreach to change minds, and more importantly, hearts, on the issue. As well, two Senators have introduced a bill relieving coercion on pro-life medical students in their training.

SBA Pro-Life America has already made plans to increase pro-life voter turnout in next year’s mid-term elections. The organization, along with the Women Speak Out PAC (WSO), recently announced an $80 million investment aimed at turning out pro-life voters who don’t normally vote in the “off-year” elections, as well as any persuadable voters.

The group is seeking to reach 10 million voters across America by door-knocking, digital advertising, voter contact mail, and an early vote campaign. Generation Z and Gen Alpha are asked to get involved too; student teams will canvass across a dozen of the most competitive House battleground districts across the United States.

SBA and WSO together will make 4.5 million visits to voters at home in battleground states, including Iowa, Michigan, Georgia, and North Carolina. The Cook Political Report rates each of those states as toss-up or leans Republican.

“Republicans simply cannot win without their pro-life base, especially in midterm elections when overall turnout drops,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America. In 2024, CNN polls reported that though Donald Trump won with 91% of the pro-life vote, he wouldn’t have been elected had just 1% to 2% of those voters stayed home.

“Our mission is to fire up pro-life Americans who do not consistently vote in midterms and convince persuadable voters to reject the Democrats’ extreme all-trimester abortion agenda,” Dannenfelser said.

Reaching Out to Young Men

In Indiana, one group is promoting adoption instead of abortion by connecting with male university students. When Indiana Right to Life conducted its own polling of young women, the responses led them in this new direction.

Pollsters asked young women who said they would consider abortion but not adoption if anything would make them rethink that choice. Of the over half who said they would reconsider adoption, the leading response was “If the baby’s father supported me in making this decision.”

That answer led to a new campaign of short video messages, which will appear on YouTube programming and other channels aimed at young men. This $20,000 campaign is running now.

Giving Medical Students Freedom of Choice

U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) introduced the Conscience Protections for Medical Residents Act before Thanksgiving. The bill seeks to reform accreditation rules by shifting from an "opt-out" to an "opt-in" system for abortion training in their medical education. This will protect pro-life medical students and residents from any pressure or coercion based on moral or religious objections. Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.) introduced a companion bill in the U.S. House, which currently has bipartisan sponsorship. However, of the 25 co-sponsors, only one, Rep. Kim Schrier (D-Wash.), is a Democrat.

“Medical residents should never be pressured to violate their beliefs in order to finish their training or advance in their careers,” said Lankford. “Many went into medicine to protect life, not take it. No one should have to choose between their conscience and their future in medicine.”

